Fish tacos in Athens
Athens restaurants that serve fish tacos
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Beef 'O' Brady's
1860 Barnett Shoals Road #101, Athens
|Tuesday Fish Tacos
|$9.29
Mild white fish grilled, blackened or hand-breaded and topped with fresh cabbage, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1400 Cal)
More about Brett's Casual American
FRENCH FRIES
Brett's Casual American
3190 atlanta hwy, Athens
|Fish Tacos
Flour tortillas stuffed with grilled tilapia, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo and our homemade aioli dressing.
More about Punta Cana Latin Grill
Punta Cana Latin Grill
367 Prince Ave, Athens
|Fish Tacos (3)
|$13.50
Three tacos topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, mozzarella cheese and Punta Cana sauce. Served with maduros.
More about Locos Grill & Pub Westside
Locos Grill & Pub Westside
2020 Timothy Road, Athens
|Fish Tacos
|$11.99
Three fish tacos. Stuffed with your choice of fried or blackened fish, & mango salsa. Served wtih tortilla chips & Pico de Gallo.