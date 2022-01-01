Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish tacos in Athens

Go
Athens restaurants
Toast

Athens restaurants that serve fish tacos

Beef 'O' Brady's image

FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Beef 'O' Brady's

1860 Barnett Shoals Road #101, Athens

Avg 4.5 (12 reviews)
Takeout
Tuesday Fish Tacos$9.29
Mild white fish grilled, blackened or hand-breaded and topped with fresh cabbage, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1400 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
631a48cf-321f-4a5a-825d-703341e7ef83 image

FRENCH FRIES

Brett's Casual American

3190 atlanta hwy, Athens

Avg 4.7 (828 reviews)
Takeout
Fish Tacos
Flour tortillas stuffed with grilled tilapia, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo and our homemade aioli dressing.
More about Brett's Casual American
Punta Cana Latin Grill image

 

Punta Cana Latin Grill

367 Prince Ave, Athens

Avg 4.7 (341 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fish Tacos (3)$13.50
Three tacos topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, mozzarella cheese and Punta Cana sauce. Served with maduros.
More about Punta Cana Latin Grill
Locos Grill & Pub Westside image

 

Locos Grill & Pub Westside

2020 Timothy Road, Athens

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish Tacos$11.99
Three fish tacos. Stuffed with your choice of fried or blackened fish, & mango salsa. Served wtih tortilla chips & Pico de Gallo.
More about Locos Grill & Pub Westside
Locos Grill & Pub Eastside image

 

Locos Grill & Pub Eastside

1985 Barnett Shoals Road, Athens

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish Tacos$11.99
Three fish tacos. Stuffed with your choice of fried or blackened fish, & mango salsa. Served wtih tortilla chips & Pico de Gallo.
More about Locos Grill & Pub Eastside

Browse other tasty dishes in Athens

Sweet Potato Fries

Tacos

Hummus

Banana Pudding

Cheeseburgers

Cappuccino

Po Boy

Mac And Cheese

Map

More near Athens to explore

Lawrenceville

Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)

Monroe

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Loganville

No reviews yet

Snellville

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Dacula

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Social Circle

Avg 5 (3 restaurants)

Flowery Branch

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (526 restaurants)

Milledgeville

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Macon

Avg 4.9 (10 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (57 restaurants)

Augusta

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (277 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (551 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (336 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (841 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (227 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston