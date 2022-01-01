French fries in Athens
Athens restaurants that serve french fries
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Beef 'O' Brady's
1860 Barnett Shoals Road #101, Athens
|Basket of French Fries
|$4.09
Add bacon (120 CAL.) or cheddar jack cheese (210 CAL.) for 99¢ or queso for 1.19 (160 CAL.) (710 Cal)
More about Brett's Casual American
FRENCH FRIES
Brett's Casual American
3190 atlanta hwy, Athens
|French Fries
|$2.99
More about International Grill and Bar
PIZZA • GRILL
International Grill and Bar
1155 Mitchell Bridge Rd, Athens
|French Fries
|$6.65