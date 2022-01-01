Greek salad in Athens

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Marti’s at Midday

1280 Prince Ave, ATHENS

Avg 4.8 (320 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
GREEK SALAD$9.99
Mixed greens with feta, tomatoes, marinated cucumbers, olives, pepperoncinis and pita.
1/2 GREEK SALAD$8.50
Mixed greens with feta, tomato marinated cucumbers, red onion, olives, and pepperoncinis.
More about Marti’s at Midday
Banner pic

 

Clocked - 259 West Washington Street

259 West Washington Street, Athens

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Small Greek Salad$5.25
Mixed Greens + Feta Cheese + Tomato + Red Onions + Kalamata Olives + Cucumber + Peppers + Dressing
More about Clocked - 259 West Washington Street

