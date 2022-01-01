Greek salad in Athens
Athens restaurants that serve greek salad
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Marti’s at Midday
1280 Prince Ave, ATHENS
|GREEK SALAD
|$9.99
Mixed greens with feta, tomatoes, marinated cucumbers, olives, pepperoncinis and pita.
|1/2 GREEK SALAD
|$8.50
Mixed greens with feta, tomato marinated cucumbers, red onion, olives, and pepperoncinis.
Clocked - 259 West Washington Street
259 West Washington Street, Athens
|Small Greek Salad
|$5.25
Mixed Greens + Feta Cheese + Tomato + Red Onions + Kalamata Olives + Cucumber + Peppers + Dressing