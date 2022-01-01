Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Athens

Athens restaurants
Athens restaurants that serve grilled chicken

FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Beef 'O' Brady's

1860 Barnett Shoals Road #101, Athens

Avg 4.5 (12 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Dinner$11.59
2 seasoned chicken breasts grilled or blackened and served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli and your choice of honey mustard or BBQ sauce. Try it Nashville Hot style (770-980 Cal)
Grilled Chicken Wrap$2.49
Seasoned grilled chicken, cheddar jack cheese, smoked bacon, mayo, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of ranch dressing. (1280 Cal)
Lighter Grilled Chicken$9.99
Seasoned chicken breast grilled or blackened and served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli and Sweet Baby Ray’s® BBQ sauce. (930 Cal)
Brett's Casual American image

FRENCH FRIES

Brett's Casual American

3190 atlanta hwy, Athens

Avg 4.7 (828 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Sliced Chicken$4.95
Oven roasted sliced chicken served with one side.
Punta Cana Latin Grill image

 

Punta Cana Latin Grill

367 Prince Ave, Athens

Avg 4.7 (341 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Plate$13.99
Grill chicken breast served with rice, beans, maduros, and a side house salad.
Winghouse Grill - Athens image

 

Winghouse Grill - Athens

1307 Prince ave, Athens

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Side Salad$5.99
Grilled Chicken Salad$10.99
Grilled Chicken Sadwich$10.99
Mama's Boy at The Falls of Oconee image

 

Mama's Boy at The Falls of Oconee

8851 Macon Highway Suite 403, Athens

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Salad
Restaurant banner

 

Sabor Latino - Athens

1550 Oglethorpe avenue, Athens

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grill chicken salad$9.99
