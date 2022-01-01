Grilled chicken in Athens
Athens restaurants that serve grilled chicken
FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Beef 'O' Brady's
1860 Barnett Shoals Road #101, Athens
|Grilled Chicken Dinner
|$11.59
2 seasoned chicken breasts grilled or blackened and served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli and your choice of honey mustard or BBQ sauce. Try it Nashville Hot style (770-980 Cal)
|Grilled Chicken Wrap
|$2.49
Seasoned grilled chicken, cheddar jack cheese, smoked bacon, mayo, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of ranch dressing. (1280 Cal)
|Lighter Grilled Chicken
|$9.99
Seasoned chicken breast grilled or blackened and served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli and Sweet Baby Ray’s® BBQ sauce. (930 Cal)
FRENCH FRIES
Brett's Casual American
3190 atlanta hwy, Athens
|Grilled Sliced Chicken
|$4.95
Oven roasted sliced chicken served with one side.
Punta Cana Latin Grill
367 Prince Ave, Athens
|Grilled Chicken Plate
|$13.99
Grill chicken breast served with rice, beans, maduros, and a side house salad.
Winghouse Grill - Athens
1307 Prince ave, Athens
|Grilled Chicken Side Salad
|$5.99
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$10.99
|Grilled Chicken Sadwich
|$10.99
Mama's Boy at The Falls of Oconee
8851 Macon Highway Suite 403, Athens
|Grilled Chicken Salad