Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mushroom burgers in Athens

Go
Athens restaurants
Toast

Athens restaurants that serve mushroom burgers

Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Brett's Casual American

3190 atlanta hwy, Athens

Avg 4.7 (828 reviews)
Takeout
Mushroom Swiss Burger$10.49
Sauteed mushrooms, swiss cheese, mayo, lettuce, and tomato on a whole wheat bun.
More about Brett's Casual American
Banner pic

 

Clocked - 259 West Washington Street

259 West Washington Street, Athens

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Mushrooms and Swiss Burger$8.50
Six Ounce Beef Patty, Lettuce, Swiss Cheese, Mushrooms, Tomato, Thick Cut Dill Pickles, Red Onions, and Our Top Secret Burger Sauce! Shhhh!
More about Clocked - 259 West Washington Street

Browse other tasty dishes in Athens

Po Boy

Caesar Salad

Green Beans

Hot Chocolate

Fajitas

Sweet Potato Fries

Steamed Broccoli

Chicken Salad

Map

More near Athens to explore

Lawrenceville

Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)

Monroe

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Loganville

No reviews yet

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Snellville

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Social Circle

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)

Dacula

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Flowery Branch

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (607 restaurants)

Milledgeville

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Macon

Avg 4.9 (11 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (78 restaurants)

Augusta

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (302 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (615 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (375 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (953 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (253 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston