Mushroom burgers in Athens
Athens restaurants that serve mushroom burgers
FRENCH FRIES
Brett's Casual American
3190 atlanta hwy, Athens
|Mushroom Swiss Burger
|$10.49
Sauteed mushrooms, swiss cheese, mayo, lettuce, and tomato on a whole wheat bun.
Clocked - 259 West Washington Street
259 West Washington Street, Athens
|Mushrooms and Swiss Burger
|$8.50
Six Ounce Beef Patty, Lettuce, Swiss Cheese, Mushrooms, Tomato, Thick Cut Dill Pickles, Red Onions, and Our Top Secret Burger Sauce! Shhhh!