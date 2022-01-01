Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Athens

Athens restaurants
Athens restaurants that serve nachos

FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Beef 'O' Brady's

1860 Barnett Shoals Road #101, Athens

Avg 4.5 (12 reviews)
Takeout
Whole Lotta Chicken Nachos$9.99
Crispy tortilla chips smothered with queso and topped with cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and grilled chicken. Sour cream, signature salsa and sliced jalapeños served on the side. (1130 Cal)
FRENCH FRIES

Brett's Casual American

3190 atlanta hwy, Athens

Avg 4.7 (828 reviews)
Takeout
Black Bean Ballpark Nachos$9.49
Freshly made tortilla chips topped with black beans, our queso, tomatoes, black olives, lettuce, sour cream and jalapeños.
Ground Beef Ballpark Nachos$9.99
Freshly made tortilla chips topped with ground beef, our queso, tomatoes, black olives, lettuce, sour cream and jalapeños.
Ballpark Nachos$8.49
Freshly made tortilla chips topped with our queso, tomatoes, black olives, lettuce, sour cream and jalapeños.
SauceHouse BBQ

830 W Broad Street, Athens

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Nachos$5.50
Nachos w/ Choice of Toppings
Locos Grill & Pub Westside

2020 Timothy Road, Athens

No reviews yet
Takeout
BBQ Nachos$11.99
Pork, BBQ Sauce, queso, jalapenos, Cheddar & sour cream piled high on a bed of nachos.
Mini Nachos$7.49
Queso, onions, jalapenos, lettuce, tomato, salsa & sour cream. Add Grilled Chicken, Ground Beef, Chorizo or Black Beans for an additional charge.
Nachos Muy Loco$8.99
Queso, onions, jalapenos, lettuce & tomato. Served with salsa & sour cream. Add Grilled Chicken, Ground Beef, Chorizo or Black Beans for an additional charge.
Locos Grill & Pub Eastside

1985 Barnett Shoals Road, Athens

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mini Nachos$7.49
Queso, onions, jalapenos, lettuce, tomato, salsa & sour cream. Add Grilled Chicken, Ground Beef, Chorizo or Black Beans for an additional charge.
Nachos Muy Loco$8.99
Queso, onions, jalapenos, lettuce & tomato. Served with salsa & sour cream. Add Grilled Chicken, Ground Beef, Chorizo or Black Beans for an additional charge.
BBQ Nachos$11.99
Pork, BBQ Sauce, queso, jalapenos, Cheddar & sour cream piled high on a bed of nachos.
Sabor Latino - Athens

1550 Oglethorpe avenue, Athens

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fajita nachos chicken$10.99
