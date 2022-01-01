Nachos in Athens
Athens restaurants that serve nachos
Beef 'O' Brady's
1860 Barnett Shoals Road #101, Athens
|Whole Lotta Chicken Nachos
|$9.99
Crispy tortilla chips smothered with queso and topped with cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and grilled chicken. Sour cream, signature salsa and sliced jalapeños served on the side. (1130 Cal)
Brett's Casual American
3190 atlanta hwy, Athens
|Black Bean Ballpark Nachos
|$9.49
Freshly made tortilla chips topped with black beans, our queso, tomatoes, black olives, lettuce, sour cream and jalapeños.
|Ground Beef Ballpark Nachos
|$9.99
Freshly made tortilla chips topped with ground beef, our queso, tomatoes, black olives, lettuce, sour cream and jalapeños.
|Ballpark Nachos
|$8.49
Freshly made tortilla chips topped with our queso, tomatoes, black olives, lettuce, sour cream and jalapeños.
SauceHouse BBQ
830 W Broad Street, Athens
|Nachos
|$5.50
Nachos w/ Choice of Toppings
Locos Grill & Pub Westside
2020 Timothy Road, Athens
|BBQ Nachos
|$11.99
Pork, BBQ Sauce, queso, jalapenos, Cheddar & sour cream piled high on a bed of nachos.
|Mini Nachos
|$7.49
Queso, onions, jalapenos, lettuce, tomato, salsa & sour cream. Add Grilled Chicken, Ground Beef, Chorizo or Black Beans for an additional charge.
|Nachos Muy Loco
|$8.99
Queso, onions, jalapenos, lettuce & tomato. Served with salsa & sour cream. Add Grilled Chicken, Ground Beef, Chorizo or Black Beans for an additional charge.
Locos Grill & Pub Eastside
1985 Barnett Shoals Road, Athens
|Mini Nachos
|$7.49
Queso, onions, jalapenos, lettuce, tomato, salsa & sour cream. Add Grilled Chicken, Ground Beef, Chorizo or Black Beans for an additional charge.
|Nachos Muy Loco
|$8.99
Queso, onions, jalapenos, lettuce & tomato. Served with salsa & sour cream. Add Grilled Chicken, Ground Beef, Chorizo or Black Beans for an additional charge.
|BBQ Nachos
|$11.99
Pork, BBQ Sauce, queso, jalapenos, Cheddar & sour cream piled high on a bed of nachos.