Po boy in Athens

Athens restaurants
Toast

Athens restaurants that serve po boy

Locos Grill & Pub Westside image

 

Locos Grill & Pub Westside

2020 Timothy Road, Athens

No reviews yet
Takeout
Gr Shrimp Po' Boy$11.99
Fully dressed with lettuce, tomato, mayo & Cajun Bistro sauce on a toasted sub roll.
Fr Shrimp Po' Boy$11.99
Fully dressed with lettuce, tomato, mayo & Cajun Bistro sauce on a toasted sub roll.
More about Locos Grill & Pub Westside
Locos Grill & Pub Eastside image

 

Locos Grill & Pub Eastside

1985 Barnett Shoals Road, Athens

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fr Shrimp Po' Boy$11.99
Fully dressed with lettuce, tomato, mayo & Cajun Bistro sauce on a toasted sub roll.
Gr Shrimp Po' Boy$11.99
Fully dressed with lettuce, tomato, mayo & Cajun Bistro sauce on a toasted sub roll.
More about Locos Grill & Pub Eastside

Map

