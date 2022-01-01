Po boy in Athens
Locos Grill & Pub Westside
2020 Timothy Road, Athens
|Gr Shrimp Po' Boy
|$11.99
Fully dressed with lettuce, tomato, mayo & Cajun Bistro sauce on a toasted sub roll.
|Fr Shrimp Po' Boy
|$11.99
Fully dressed with lettuce, tomato, mayo & Cajun Bistro sauce on a toasted sub roll.
Locos Grill & Pub Eastside
1985 Barnett Shoals Road, Athens
