Pork chops in Athens
Athens restaurants that serve pork chops
More about The Place
FRENCH FRIES
The Place
229 E Broad St, Athens
|Grilled Pork Chop
|$18.00
10oz hand-cut and marinated bone-in pork chop with apricot glaze, served over mashed potatoes with caramelized onions & grilled asparagus.
More about Groove Burgers
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Groove Burgers
1791 Oconee Connector Suite 510, Athens
|BUFFALO FR PORK CHOP
|$8.99
fried boneless pork chop with crystal hot sauce, lettuce, tomato, & ranch dressing. served on a buttered toasted yeast roll
More about Locos Grill & Pub Westside
Locos Grill & Pub Westside
2020 Timothy Road, Athens
|Pork Chop Sandwich
|$11.49
Grilled or fried pork chop with lettuce, tomato & mayo on a kaiser roll.
|Pork Chop
|$13.99
10-ounce center cut pork chop, grilled or fried. Served with your choice of two sides.