Pork chops in Athens

Athens restaurants
Athens restaurants that serve pork chops

The Place image

FRENCH FRIES

The Place

229 E Broad St, Athens

Avg 4.6 (1446 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Pork Chop$18.00
10oz hand-cut and marinated bone-in pork chop with apricot glaze, served over mashed potatoes with caramelized onions & grilled asparagus.
More about The Place
Groove Burgers image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Groove Burgers

1791 Oconee Connector Suite 510, Athens

Avg 4.6 (956 reviews)
Takeout
BUFFALO FR PORK CHOP$8.99
fried boneless pork chop with crystal hot sauce, lettuce, tomato, & ranch dressing. served on a buttered toasted yeast roll
More about Groove Burgers
Locos Grill & Pub Westside image

 

Locos Grill & Pub Westside

2020 Timothy Road, Athens

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pork Chop Sandwich$11.49
Grilled or fried pork chop with lettuce, tomato & mayo on a kaiser roll.
Pork Chop$13.99
10-ounce center cut pork chop, grilled or fried. Served with your choice of two sides.
More about Locos Grill & Pub Westside
Locos Grill & Pub Eastside image

 

Locos Grill & Pub Eastside

1985 Barnett Shoals Road, Athens

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pork Chop Sandwich$11.49
Grilled or fried pork chop with lettuce, tomato & mayo on a kaiser roll.
Pork Chop Entree$13.99
10-ounce center cut pork chop, grilled or fried. Served with your choice of two sides.
More about Locos Grill & Pub Eastside

