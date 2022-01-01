Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Athens

Athens restaurants
Athens restaurants that serve quesadillas

Steak Quesadilla image

FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Beef 'O' Brady's

1860 Barnett Shoals Road #101, Athens

Avg 4.5 (12 reviews)
Takeout
Steak Quesadilla$11.59
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with Angus skirt steak and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (110 Cal)
Chicken Quesadilla$8.89
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with chicken and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (890 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Brett's Casual American

3190 atlanta hwy, Athens

Avg 4.7 (828 reviews)
Takeout
Steak Quesadilla$10.99
Served with a side of spicy pico de gallo, lettuce, and sour cream.
Cheese Quesadilla$6.69
Served with a side of spicy pico de gallo, lettuce, and sour cream.
Chicken Quesadilla$8.69
Served with a side of spicy pico de gallo, lettuce, and sour cream.
More about Brett's Casual American
Item pic

 

Punta Cana Latin Grill

367 Prince Ave, Athens

Avg 4.7 (341 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
L Quesadilla$8.25
Quesadilla$10.50
A folder flour tortilla filled with mozzarella cheese and a choice of meat. Served with rice and beans.
More about Punta Cana Latin Grill
Locos Grill & Pub Westside image

 

Locos Grill & Pub Westside

2020 Timothy Road, Athens

No reviews yet
Takeout
Quesadilla$7.99
Monterey Jack, onions & jalapenos. Served with salsa & sour cream. Add Grilled Chicken, Ground Beef, Chorizo or Black Beans for an additional charge.
Kid Quesadilla
More about Locos Grill & Pub Westside
Locos Grill & Pub Eastside image

 

Locos Grill & Pub Eastside

1985 Barnett Shoals Road, Athens

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kid Quesadilla
Quesadilla$7.99
Monterey Jack, onions & jalapenos. Served with salsa & sour cream. Add Grilled Chicken, Ground Beef, Chorizo or Black Beans for an additional charge.
More about Locos Grill & Pub Eastside

