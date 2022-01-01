Quesadillas in Athens
Athens restaurants that serve quesadillas
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Beef 'O' Brady's
1860 Barnett Shoals Road #101, Athens
|Steak Quesadilla
|$11.59
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with Angus skirt steak and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (110 Cal)
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$8.89
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with chicken and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (890 Cal)
More about Brett's Casual American
FRENCH FRIES
Brett's Casual American
3190 atlanta hwy, Athens
|Steak Quesadilla
|$10.99
Served with a side of spicy pico de gallo, lettuce, and sour cream.
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$6.69
Served with a side of spicy pico de gallo, lettuce, and sour cream.
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$8.69
Served with a side of spicy pico de gallo, lettuce, and sour cream.
More about Punta Cana Latin Grill
Punta Cana Latin Grill
367 Prince Ave, Athens
|L Quesadilla
|$8.25
|Quesadilla
|$10.50
A folder flour tortilla filled with mozzarella cheese and a choice of meat. Served with rice and beans.
More about Locos Grill & Pub Westside
Locos Grill & Pub Westside
2020 Timothy Road, Athens
|Quesadilla
|$7.99
Monterey Jack, onions & jalapenos. Served with salsa & sour cream. Add Grilled Chicken, Ground Beef, Chorizo or Black Beans for an additional charge.
|Kid Quesadilla