Shrimp tacos in Athens

Go
Athens restaurants
Toast

Athens restaurants that serve shrimp tacos

Brett's Casual American image

FRENCH FRIES

Brett's Casual American

3190 atlanta hwy, Athens

Avg 4.7 (828 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Tacos
Flour tortillas stuffed with grilled shrimp, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo and our homemade aioli dressing.
More about Brett's Casual American
Locos Grill & Pub Westside image

 

Locos Grill & Pub Westside

2020 Timothy Road, Athens

No reviews yet
Takeout
Honey Sriracha Shrimp Taco$11.99
Three fried shrimp tacos. Tossed in Locos honey Sriracha wing sauce, topped with white BBQ slaw. Served with a side of chips and Pico de Gallo.
More about Locos Grill & Pub Westside
Locos Grill & Pub Eastside image

 

Locos Grill & Pub Eastside

1985 Barnett Shoals Road, Athens

No reviews yet
Takeout
Honey Sriracha Shrimp Taco$11.99
Three fried shrimp tacos. Tossed in Locos honey Sriracha wing sauce, topped with white BBQ slaw. Served with a side of chips and Pico de Gallo.
More about Locos Grill & Pub Eastside

