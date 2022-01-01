Shrimp tacos in Athens
Athens restaurants that serve shrimp tacos
FRENCH FRIES
Brett's Casual American
3190 atlanta hwy, Athens
|Shrimp Tacos
Flour tortillas stuffed with grilled shrimp, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo and our homemade aioli dressing.
Locos Grill & Pub Westside
2020 Timothy Road, Athens
|Honey Sriracha Shrimp Taco
|$11.99
Three fried shrimp tacos. Tossed in Locos honey Sriracha wing sauce, topped with white BBQ slaw. Served with a side of chips and Pico de Gallo.