Tacos in Athens
Athens restaurants that serve tacos
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Beef 'O' Brady's
1860 Barnett Shoals Road #101, Athens
|2 Steak Tacos
|$2.49
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1070 Cal)
|Tuesday Steak Tacos
|$9.89
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1460 Cal)
|Tuesday Fish Tacos
|$9.29
Mild white fish grilled, blackened or hand-breaded and topped with fresh cabbage, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1400 Cal)
More about Brett's Casual American
FRENCH FRIES
Brett's Casual American
3190 atlanta hwy, Athens
|Buffalo Tacos
Spicy buffalo tossed chicken tenders chopped and topped with lettuce, mixed cheese, pico de gallo and buttermilk ranch all wrapped in warm flour tortillas.
|Fish Tacos
Flour tortillas stuffed with grilled tilapia, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo and our homemade aioli dressing.
|Veggie Tacos
Flour tortillas stuffed with guacamole, lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo and sesame seeds.
More about Punta Cana Latin Grill
Punta Cana Latin Grill
367 Prince Ave, Athens
|Caribbean Tacos (3)
|$8.99
Caribbean tacos have romaine lettuce, pico de gallo, and mozzarella cheese.
|Tacos Isleño Camaron (3)
|$14.50
Three tacos with grilled shrimp topped with cabbage, pico de gallo and Punta Cana sauce. Served with tostones.
|Fish Tacos (3)
|$13.50
Three tacos topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, mozzarella cheese and Punta Cana sauce. Served with maduros.
More about Groove Burgers
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Groove Burgers
1791 Oconee Connector Suite 510, Athens
|TACO BURGER
|$8.99
taco seasoned burger with spicy ranch, pepperjack, lettuce tomato and a dollop of guacamole
More about Locos Grill & Pub Westside
Locos Grill & Pub Westside
2020 Timothy Road, Athens
|Old School Taco
|$11.49
Three ground beef tacos. Seasoned with Locos salsa, topped with queso dip, green-leaf lettuce, and diced tomato. Served with a side of chips and Pico de Gallo.
|Fish Tacos
|$11.99
Three fish tacos. Stuffed with your choice of fried or blackened fish, & mango salsa. Served wtih tortilla chips & Pico de Gallo.
|Honey Sriracha Shrimp Taco
|$11.99
Three fried shrimp tacos. Tossed in Locos honey Sriracha wing sauce, topped with white BBQ slaw. Served with a side of chips and Pico de Gallo.
More about White Tiger Gourmet
BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
White Tiger Gourmet
217 Hiawassee Ave, Athens
|One Tofu Taco
|$4.25
one tofu taco, served on a grilled corn tortilla, topped with red bbq sauce and cole slaw (can be made vegan)
|One Chicken Taco
|$4.25
one smoked chicken taco, served on a grilled corn tortilla, topped with red bbq sauce and cole slaw
|Two BBQ Pork Tacos
|$8.50
two pork tacos served on grilled corn tortillas, topped with red bbq sauce and cole slaw
More about Locos Grill & Pub Eastside
Locos Grill & Pub Eastside
1985 Barnett Shoals Road, Athens
|Honey Sriracha Shrimp Taco
|$11.99
Three fried shrimp tacos. Tossed in Locos honey Sriracha wing sauce, topped with white BBQ slaw. Served with a side of chips and Pico de Gallo.
|Crazy Carne Taco
|$11.99
Three steak tacos. Seasoned and grilled steak with Monterey Jack cheese, green-leaf lettuce, Pico de Gallo, topped with Locos chipotle ranch. Served with a side of chips and Pico de Gallo.
|Fish Tacos
|$11.99
Three fish tacos. Stuffed with your choice of fried or blackened fish, & mango salsa. Served wtih tortilla chips & Pico de Gallo.
More about Mama's Boy at The Falls of Oconee
Mama's Boy at The Falls of Oconee
8851 Macon Highway Suite 403, Athens
|Breakfast Taco Plate
|$8.99
|Side Pork Taco
|$3.99
|Side Taco
|$3.49
More about Arden's Garden
Arden's Garden
184 College Avenue, Athens
|Vegan Taco Salad
|$8.75
Ingredients: Red & Green Cabbage, Carrots, Walnuts, Cashews, Tomato, Green Onion, Cilantro, Lemon Juice, Water, Chili Powder, Chipoltle, Cacao, Cumin, Oregano, Cayenne, Avocado, Lime, Garlic, Red Vinegar, Olive Oil, Onion Powder, Sea Salt, Pepper.