Tacos in Athens

Athens restaurants
Athens restaurants that serve tacos

Item pic

FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Beef 'O' Brady's

1860 Barnett Shoals Road #101, Athens

Avg 4.5 (12 reviews)
Takeout
2 Steak Tacos$2.49
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1070 Cal)
Tuesday Steak Tacos$9.89
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1460 Cal)
Tuesday Fish Tacos$9.29
Mild white fish grilled, blackened or hand-breaded and topped with fresh cabbage, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1400 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Brett's Casual American

3190 atlanta hwy, Athens

Avg 4.7 (828 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Tacos
Spicy buffalo tossed chicken tenders chopped and topped with lettuce, mixed cheese, pico de gallo and buttermilk ranch all wrapped in warm flour tortillas.
Fish Tacos
Flour tortillas stuffed with grilled tilapia, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo and our homemade aioli dressing.
Veggie Tacos
Flour tortillas stuffed with guacamole, lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo and sesame seeds.
More about Brett's Casual American
Item pic

 

Punta Cana Latin Grill

367 Prince Ave, Athens

Avg 4.7 (341 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Caribbean Tacos (3)$8.99
Caribbean tacos have romaine lettuce, pico de gallo, and mozzarella cheese.
Tacos Isleño Camaron (3)$14.50
Three tacos with grilled shrimp topped with cabbage, pico de gallo and Punta Cana sauce. Served with tostones.
Fish Tacos (3)$13.50
Three tacos topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, mozzarella cheese and Punta Cana sauce. Served with maduros.
More about Punta Cana Latin Grill
Groove Burgers image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Groove Burgers

1791 Oconee Connector Suite 510, Athens

Avg 4.6 (956 reviews)
Takeout
TACO BURGER$8.99
taco seasoned burger with spicy ranch, pepperjack, lettuce tomato and a dollop of guacamole
More about Groove Burgers
Locos Grill & Pub Westside image

 

Locos Grill & Pub Westside

2020 Timothy Road, Athens

No reviews yet
Takeout
Old School Taco$11.49
Three ground beef tacos. Seasoned with Locos salsa, topped with queso dip, green-leaf lettuce, and diced tomato. Served with a side of chips and Pico de Gallo.
Fish Tacos$11.99
Three fish tacos. Stuffed with your choice of fried or blackened fish, & mango salsa. Served wtih tortilla chips & Pico de Gallo.
Honey Sriracha Shrimp Taco$11.99
Three fried shrimp tacos. Tossed in Locos honey Sriracha wing sauce, topped with white BBQ slaw. Served with a side of chips and Pico de Gallo.
More about Locos Grill & Pub Westside
White Tiger Gourmet image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

White Tiger Gourmet

217 Hiawassee Ave, Athens

Avg 4.6 (806 reviews)
Takeout
One Tofu Taco$4.25
one tofu taco, served on a grilled corn tortilla, topped with red bbq sauce and cole slaw (can be made vegan)
One Chicken Taco$4.25
one smoked chicken taco, served on a grilled corn tortilla, topped with red bbq sauce and cole slaw
Two BBQ Pork Tacos$8.50
two pork tacos served on grilled corn tortillas, topped with red bbq sauce and cole slaw
More about White Tiger Gourmet
Locos Grill & Pub Eastside image

 

Locos Grill & Pub Eastside

1985 Barnett Shoals Road, Athens

No reviews yet
Takeout
Honey Sriracha Shrimp Taco$11.99
Three fried shrimp tacos. Tossed in Locos honey Sriracha wing sauce, topped with white BBQ slaw. Served with a side of chips and Pico de Gallo.
Crazy Carne Taco$11.99
Three steak tacos. Seasoned and grilled steak with Monterey Jack cheese, green-leaf lettuce, Pico de Gallo, topped with Locos chipotle ranch. Served with a side of chips and Pico de Gallo.
Fish Tacos$11.99
Three fish tacos. Stuffed with your choice of fried or blackened fish, & mango salsa. Served wtih tortilla chips & Pico de Gallo.
More about Locos Grill & Pub Eastside
Mama's Boy at The Falls of Oconee image

 

Mama's Boy at The Falls of Oconee

8851 Macon Highway Suite 403, Athens

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Breakfast Taco Plate$8.99
Side Pork Taco$3.99
Side Taco$3.49
More about Mama's Boy at The Falls of Oconee
Arden's Garden image

 

Arden's Garden

184 College Avenue, Athens

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vegan Taco Salad$8.75
Ingredients: Red & Green Cabbage, Carrots, Walnuts, Cashews, Tomato, Green Onion, Cilantro, Lemon Juice, Water, Chili Powder, Chipoltle, Cacao, Cumin, Oregano, Cayenne, Avocado, Lime, Garlic, Red Vinegar, Olive Oil, Onion Powder, Sea Salt, Pepper.
More about Arden's Garden
Mama’s Boy Restaurant image

 

Mama’s Boy Restaurant

197 Oak St, Athens

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pork Taco Plate$9.99
Pulled Pork Taco$3.99
Breakfast Taco$3.49
More about Mama’s Boy Restaurant

Map

