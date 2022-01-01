Waffles in Athens
Athens restaurants that serve waffles
The Place
229 E Broad St, Athens
|Chicken & Waffle
|$13.00
Spiced buttermilk fried chicken breast served atop a sweet Belgian waffle & dressed with a blueberry reduction. Served with fresh fruit.
|Chicken & Waffle
|$16.00
Spiced buttermilk fried chicken breast served atop a sweet Belgian waffle with Tabasco-candied bacon. Dressed with salted caramel, blueberry reduction & Granny Smith Apple slices
