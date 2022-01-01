Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Waffles in Athens

Athens restaurants
Toast

Athens restaurants that serve waffles

The Place

229 E Broad St, Athens

Avg 4.6 (1446 reviews)
Chicken & Waffle$13.00
Spiced buttermilk fried chicken breast served atop a sweet Belgian waffle & dressed with a blueberry reduction. Served with fresh fruit.
Chicken & Waffle$16.00
Spiced buttermilk fried chicken breast served atop a sweet Belgian waffle with Tabasco-candied bacon. Dressed with salted caramel, blueberry reduction & Granny Smith Apple slices
Chicken & Waffle$13.00
spiced buttermilk fried chicken breast atop a sweet Belgian waffle topped with blueberry reduction & syrup on the side.
Trappeze Pub

269 N Hull Street Unit 6, Athens

Avg 4.1 (948 reviews)
Belgian Waffles$12.00
