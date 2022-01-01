Athens American restaurants you'll love

Must-try American restaurants in Athens

Zoë image

 

Zoë

24 1/2 E State St, Athens

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chop Salad$6.00
Finely Chopped Iceberg Lettuce and Spinach with Bacon, Bleu Cheese, and a Blend of Marinated Red Bell Pepper, Red Onion, and Olive. Tossed with Buttermilk Dressing
Happy Hour To Go Cocktails & Apps for 2$29.00
Two Takeout Amaretto Sidecar Cocktails (Amaretto, Brandy, Cointreau, Lemon) with Potato Pancakes, Grilled Artichoke, and Grilled Polenta with Oyster Mushroom Ragoût
Vegetable Gnocchi$15.00
House Made Gnocchi with Asparagus, Spinach, Tomato, Romano Cheese, and Saffron Broth.
Sol Island Bar and Grill image

 

Sol Island Bar and Grill

700 E State St, Athens

Avg 4.3 (1735 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
The OG BBQ Mac & Cheese$9.95
Topped with smoky and sweet guava rum bbq pulled pork.
Island Pork Bowl$11.95
White rice, black beans, mesquite smoked pulled pork with a mango and pineapple glaze
Ultimate Burger$9.95
Hand pattied fresh beef blend, served on onion bun with lettuce, tomato, mayo, pickle, onion and choice of cheese. Substitute our black bean burger (no charge)
Broneys Alumni Grill image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Broneys Alumni Grill

7 W Carpenter St, Athens

Avg 3.7 (304 reviews)
Takeout
