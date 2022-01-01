Athens American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Athens
Zoë
24 1/2 E State St, Athens
|Popular items
|Chop Salad
|$6.00
Finely Chopped Iceberg Lettuce and Spinach with Bacon, Bleu Cheese, and a Blend of Marinated Red Bell Pepper, Red Onion, and Olive. Tossed with Buttermilk Dressing
|Happy Hour To Go Cocktails & Apps for 2
|$29.00
Two Takeout Amaretto Sidecar Cocktails (Amaretto, Brandy, Cointreau, Lemon) with Potato Pancakes, Grilled Artichoke, and Grilled Polenta with Oyster Mushroom Ragoût
|Vegetable Gnocchi
|$15.00
House Made Gnocchi with Asparagus, Spinach, Tomato, Romano Cheese, and Saffron Broth.
Sol Island Bar and Grill
700 E State St, Athens
|Popular items
|The OG BBQ Mac & Cheese
|$9.95
Topped with smoky and sweet guava rum bbq pulled pork.
|Island Pork Bowl
|$11.95
White rice, black beans, mesquite smoked pulled pork with a mango and pineapple glaze
|Ultimate Burger
|$9.95
Hand pattied fresh beef blend, served on onion bun with lettuce, tomato, mayo, pickle, onion and choice of cheese. Substitute our black bean burger (no charge)