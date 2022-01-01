Athens bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Athens
Athens Uncorked
14 Station Street, Athens
|Popular items
|Artichoke Parmesan Dip
|$11.00
Creamy house-made artichoke dip with plenty of cheese and artichokes served piping hot with sliced baguettes and tortilla chips.
|Wine Braised Mushroom Flatbread
|$13.00
Cabernet Sauvignon braised button mushrooms, onions, garlic, mozzarella and parmigiano reggiano cheese baked on house naan. Finished with parsley, balsamic reduction and fresh ground pepper ADD BACON (+2) Finished with a drizzle of Balsamic Reduction, fresh cracked pepper and parsley
|Peanut Butter Choc Chunk Cookies 2 for 5
|$5.00
North End Kitchen + Bar
77 North Court Street, Athens
|Popular items
|Chips & Queso
|$3.95
Chips & Creamy Hot Queso
|Churros
|$4.95
Churros rolled in cinnamon sugar, served with whip cream & chocolate sauce
|Mexican Street Corn
|$2.50
Creamy deconstructed street style corn