Athens bars & lounges you'll love

Athens Uncorked image

 

Athens Uncorked

14 Station Street, Athens

Avg 4.7 (116 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Artichoke Parmesan Dip$11.00
Creamy house-made artichoke dip with plenty of cheese and artichokes served piping hot with sliced baguettes and tortilla chips.
Wine Braised Mushroom Flatbread$13.00
Cabernet Sauvignon braised button mushrooms, onions, garlic, mozzarella and parmigiano reggiano cheese baked on house naan. Finished with parsley, balsamic reduction and fresh ground pepper ADD BACON (+2) Finished with a drizzle of Balsamic Reduction, fresh cracked pepper and parsley
Peanut Butter Choc Chunk Cookies 2 for 5$5.00
More about Athens Uncorked
North End Kitchen + Bar image

 

North End Kitchen + Bar

77 North Court Street, Athens

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chips & Queso$3.95
Chips & Creamy Hot Queso
Churros$4.95
Churros rolled in cinnamon sugar, served with whip cream & chocolate sauce
Mexican Street Corn$2.50
Creamy deconstructed street style corn
More about North End Kitchen + Bar
Broneys Alumni Grill image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Broneys Alumni Grill

7 W Carpenter St, Athens

Avg 3.7 (304 reviews)
Takeout
More about Broneys Alumni Grill

