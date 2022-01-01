Athens pizza restaurants you'll love

Must-try pizza restaurants in Athens

Courtside Pizza image

PIZZA

Courtside Pizza

85 North Court St, Athens

Avg 4.2 (292 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mozzarella Sticks$5.99
5 mozzarella sticks served with marinara
Loaded Potato Chips$6.99
Our Fresh Potato Chips loaded w/ cheese, bacon, and sour scream on the side
Boneless Wings$8.99
Deep friend boneless wings with the same wing sauce choices as our bone-in wings
More about Courtside Pizza
Avalanche Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES

Avalanche Pizza

329 E State St, Athens

Avg 4.4 (833 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tiramisu$3.50
Layers of coffee-dipped ladyfingers, mascarpone cream, and cocoa.
10" Cheesebread$5.49
Garlic butter, parmesan, oregano, and cheese galore. Served with our house marinara.
Jalapeño Poppers$9.99
8 Poppers filled to the brim with melting cream cheese, mozzarella, and jalapeños in our crunchy aged sourdough crust. Served with our house marinara.
More about Avalanche Pizza
Avalanche Slice House image

 

Avalanche Slice House

540 A W. Union St, Athens

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
Popular items
Italian Beef Buns$6.00
Two Toasted New England buns packed full of juice Italian beef and provolone cheese. Finished with a drizzle of horseradish crema. Served with a side of beef jus and a pepperoncini.
Chocolate Chip Cannoli$3.00
An Italian pastry consisting of a tube-shaped shell of fried pastry dough, filled with a sweet, creamy chocolate chip filling. Finished with a maraschino cherry and powdered sugar.
New York Style Slice: Pepperoni$4.00
A large and wide slice uniquely known for it's thin pliable bottom
and crunchy crust. Topped with sweet tomato sauce, mozzarella , provolone cheese, and natural casing cupping pepperoni.
More about Avalanche Slice House

