Athens pizza restaurants you'll love

PIZZA
Courtside Pizza
85 North Court St, Athens
|Popular items
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$5.99
5 mozzarella sticks served with marinara
|Loaded Potato Chips
|$6.99
Our Fresh Potato Chips loaded w/ cheese, bacon, and sour scream on the side
|Boneless Wings
|$8.99
Deep friend boneless wings with the same wing sauce choices as our bone-in wings
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES
Avalanche Pizza
329 E State St, Athens
|Popular items
|Tiramisu
|$3.50
Layers of coffee-dipped ladyfingers, mascarpone cream, and cocoa.
|10" Cheesebread
|$5.49
Garlic butter, parmesan, oregano, and cheese galore. Served with our house marinara.
|Jalapeño Poppers
|$9.99
8 Poppers filled to the brim with melting cream cheese, mozzarella, and jalapeños in our crunchy aged sourdough crust. Served with our house marinara.
Avalanche Slice House
540 A W. Union St, Athens
|Popular items
|Italian Beef Buns
|$6.00
Two Toasted New England buns packed full of juice Italian beef and provolone cheese. Finished with a drizzle of horseradish crema. Served with a side of beef jus and a pepperoncini.
|Chocolate Chip Cannoli
|$3.00
An Italian pastry consisting of a tube-shaped shell of fried pastry dough, filled with a sweet, creamy chocolate chip filling. Finished with a maraschino cherry and powdered sugar.
|New York Style Slice: Pepperoni
|$4.00
A large and wide slice uniquely known for it's thin pliable bottom
and crunchy crust. Topped with sweet tomato sauce, mozzarella , provolone cheese, and natural casing cupping pepperoni.