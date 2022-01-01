Bacon cheeseburgers in Athens
Athens restaurants that serve bacon cheeseburgers
Zoë - Athens
24 1/2 E State St, Athens
|Bacon Cheddar Burger
|$14.00
Symmes Creek Beef with Bacon, Tillamook Cheddar, and Aïoli. Served on Jackie O's Spent Grain Bun with Duck Fat Oven Fries
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES
Avalanche Pizza
329 E State St, Athens
|Bacon Cheeseburger Calzone
|$11.99
|14" Bacon Cheeseburger
|$19.99
Rib-eye steak, crispy bacon, red onions, pickles, and cheddar using our aged mozzarella and provolone blend on our house marinara sauce and signature hand-tossed dough. Finished with a bed of lettuce and tomatoes.
|10" Bacon Cheeseburger
|$12.99
Rib-eye steak, crispy bacon, red onions, pickles, and cheddar using our aged mozzarella and provolone blend on our house marinara sauce and signature hand-tossed dough. Finished with a bed of lettuce and tomatoes.