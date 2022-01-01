Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo chicken salad in Athens

Athens restaurants
Athens restaurants that serve buffalo chicken salad

Item pic

 

Over Hang

63 North Court Street, Athens

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Salad$6.99
Chicken, Spicy Wing Sauce, Onions, Tomatoes, Celery, Gorgonzola, Ranch Dressing
More about Over Hang
Item pic

 

Hangovereasy - Athens

18 North Court Street, Athens

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Salad$10.99
Deep fried crispy chicken tenders dipped in HOEmade buffalo sauce topped with cheddar cheese, blue cheese crumbles and diced tomatoes on a bed of mixed greens.
More about Hangovereasy - Athens
Item pic

PIZZA

Courtside Pizza

85 North Court St, Athens

Avg 4.2 (292 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Salad$7.99
Romaine, red onion, roma tomato, green pepper, cucumber & mixed cheese, with spicy buffalo chicken.
More about Courtside Pizza

