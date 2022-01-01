Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Caesar salad in Athens

Go
Athens restaurants
Toast

Athens restaurants that serve caesar salad

Zoë image

 

Zoë - Athens

24 1/2 E State St, Athens

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Caesar Salad$7.00
Romacrunch Lettuce, House Caesar Dressing, Grana Padano, Focaccia Croutons, White Anchovy
More about Zoë - Athens
Consumer pic

 

Jackie O's Public House & Brewpub

22 W Union Street, Athens

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Caesar Salad | Half$3.50
Hand-cut romaine tossed in our house-made Caesar vinaigrette and topped with parmesan cheese and croutons.
Caesar Salad | Full$7.00
Hand-cut romaine tossed in our house-made Caesar vinaigrette and topped with parmesan cheese and croutons.
More about Jackie O's Public House & Brewpub

