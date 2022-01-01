Caesar salad in Athens
Athens restaurants that serve caesar salad
Zoë - Athens
24 1/2 E State St, Athens
|Caesar Salad
|$7.00
Romacrunch Lettuce, House Caesar Dressing, Grana Padano, Focaccia Croutons, White Anchovy
Jackie O's Public House & Brewpub
22 W Union Street, Athens
|Caesar Salad | Half
|$3.50
Hand-cut romaine tossed in our house-made Caesar vinaigrette and topped with parmesan cheese and croutons.
|Caesar Salad | Full
|$7.00
Hand-cut romaine tossed in our house-made Caesar vinaigrette and topped with parmesan cheese and croutons.