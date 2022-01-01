Cake in Athens
Athens restaurants that serve cake
Jackie O's Bakeshop
23 E Stimson Ave, Athens
|Straight-up Strawberry Cake, Slice
|$5.50
Maybe it's more of a strawbeery cake (?), nah, just a little of Jackie O's Ricky for flavor. Fresh Strawberries are put to their test in a lovely cake topped with a strawberry buttercream icing.
|Marble Cake, Slice
|$5.50
Vanilla and chocolate cake, marbled together (utilizing house-made vanilla w/ West End Distillery Vodka, JO's Ricky beer, and JO's Dark Apparition beer) with Cream Cheese Icing and Chocolate Ganache.
Avalanche Pizza
329 E State St, Athens
|Jeni's: Buttercream Birthday Cake
|$9.99
|Jeni's: Gooey Butter Cake Pint
|$9.99
Cream cheese ice cream layered with crumbles of soft vanilla cake and swirls of made-from-scratch caramel-butterscotch sauce.
|Jeni's: Blackout Chocolate Cake Pint
|$9.99
Blackout Chocolate Cake is a four-part chocolate explosion by the spoonful. Mouth-filling, chocolate ice cream packed with the best Fair Trade cocoa in the world. Crumbly chocolate cake pieces. A river of gooey bittersweet fudge. And semi-sweet chocolate chips for a little crunch. No other ice cream out there showcases the many facets of complex chocolate quite like this one.