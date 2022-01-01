Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Athens

Athens restaurants
Athens restaurants that serve cake

Jackie O's Bakeshop

23 E Stimson Ave, Athens

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Straight-up Strawberry Cake, Slice$5.50
Maybe it's more of a strawbeery cake (?), nah, just a little of Jackie O's Ricky for flavor. Fresh Strawberries are put to their test in a lovely cake topped with a strawberry buttercream icing.
Marble Cake, Slice$5.50
Vanilla and chocolate cake, marbled together (utilizing house-made vanilla w/ West End Distillery Vodka, JO's Ricky beer, and JO's Dark Apparition beer) with Cream Cheese Icing and Chocolate Ganache.
More about Jackie O's Bakeshop
Item pic

 

Donkey Coffee

17 W Washington St, Athens

Avg 4.8 (1152 reviews)
Takeout
Coffee Cake$2.70
More about Donkey Coffee
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES

Avalanche Pizza

329 E State St, Athens

Avg 4.4 (833 reviews)
Takeout
Jeni's: Buttercream Birthday Cake$9.99
Jeni's: Gooey Butter Cake Pint$9.99
Cream cheese ice cream layered with crumbles of soft vanilla cake and swirls of made-from-scratch caramel-butterscotch sauce.
Jeni's: Blackout Chocolate Cake Pint$9.99
Blackout Chocolate Cake is a four-part chocolate explosion by the spoonful. Mouth-filling, chocolate ice cream packed with the best Fair Trade cocoa in the world. Crumbly chocolate cake pieces. A river of gooey bittersweet fudge. And semi-sweet chocolate chips for a little crunch. No other ice cream out there showcases the many facets of complex chocolate quite like this one.
More about Avalanche Pizza
Item pic

 

Cirò: Italian Kitchen & Bar

120 West Union Street, Athens

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chocolate Cake$6.75
Our fair trade chocolate cake served with our house made fruit puree
Lemon Mascarpone Layered Cake$6.75
More about Cirò: Italian Kitchen & Bar

