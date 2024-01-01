Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chai tea in Athens

Athens restaurants
Toast

Athens restaurants that serve chai tea

Bubbles Tea & Juice Company - Athens

18 South Court Street, Athens

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chai Milk Tea$5.50
With a blend of green tea, ginger, cloves, cardamom and cinnamon, our chai is a beautiful balance of smooth and spicy. The bold spiciness of ginger and strong sweetness of clove shine through, but the spices don't overshadow our full-bodied green tea leaves.
More about Bubbles Tea & Juice Company - Athens
Bubbles Tea & Juice Company - Mobile 1 - 59 Spruce Street

18 South Court Street, Athens

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chai Milk Tea$5.75
With a blend of green tea, ginger, cloves, cardamom and cinnamon, our chai is a beautiful balance of smooth and spicy. The bold spiciness of ginger and strong sweetness of clove shine through, but the spices don't overshadow our full-bodied green tea leaves.
More about Bubbles Tea & Juice Company - Mobile 1 - 59 Spruce Street

