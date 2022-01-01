Cheese pizza in Athens
Athens restaurants that serve cheese pizza
More about Jackie O's Bakeshop
Jackie O's Bakeshop
23 E Stimson Ave, Athens
|Pizza | Cheese
|$5.00
Steph's special tomato sauce is the star of this show - and I'm the crust guy! Seriously, this is the first pizza I've made that puts the sauce first. We augment the flavors with a mozzarella/provolone blend, adding either Asiago cheese or ezzo pepperoni to the appropriate pizzas.
More about Courtside Pizza - Athens
PIZZA
Courtside Pizza - Athens
85 North Court St, Athens
|14" Bacon & Beer Cheese Pizza
|$15.99
Rhinegeist Knowledge infused garlic sauce, bacon, cherry tomato, red onion, white cheddar, drizzled with beer cheese sauce.
|10" Bacon & Beer Cheese Pizza
|$10.99
Rhinegeist Knowledge infused garlic sauce, bacon, cherry tomato, red onion, white cheddar, drizzled with beer cheese sauce.