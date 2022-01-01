Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheeseburgers in Athens

Go
Athens restaurants
Toast

Athens restaurants that serve cheeseburgers

Sol Island Bar and Grill image

 

Sol Island Bar and Grill

700 E State St, Athens

Avg 4.3 (1735 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kids CheeseBurger$4.95
More about Sol Island Bar and Grill
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES

Avalanche Pizza

329 E State St, Athens

Avg 4.4 (833 reviews)
Takeout
14" Bacon Cheeseburger$16.99
Rib-eye steak, crispy bacon, red onions, pickles, and cheddar using our aged mozzarella and provolone blend on our house marinara sauce and signature hand-tossed dough. Finished with a bed of lettuce and tomatoes.
Bacon Cheeseburger Calzone$9.99
10" Bacon Cheeseburger$11.99
Rib-eye steak, crispy bacon, red onions, pickles, and cheddar using our aged mozzarella and provolone blend on our house marinara sauce and signature hand-tossed dough. Finished with a bed of lettuce and tomatoes.
More about Avalanche Pizza

Browse other tasty dishes in Athens

Garden Salad

Scallops

Chicken Parmesan

Edamame

Tiramisu

Turkey Clubs

Burritos

Huevos Rancheros

Map

More near Athens to explore

Newark

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Pickerington

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Zanesville

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Canal Winchester

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Granville

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Heath

Avg 1 (4 restaurants)

Marietta

Avg 4.3 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Marietta

Avg 4.3 (2 restaurants)

Zanesville

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Huntington

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (326 restaurants)

Charleston

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (536 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (836 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (327 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston