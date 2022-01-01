Cheeseburgers in Athens
Athens restaurants that serve cheeseburgers
More about Sol Island Bar and Grill
Sol Island Bar and Grill
700 E State St, Athens
|Kids CheeseBurger
|$4.95
More about Avalanche Pizza
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES
Avalanche Pizza
329 E State St, Athens
|14" Bacon Cheeseburger
|$16.99
Rib-eye steak, crispy bacon, red onions, pickles, and cheddar using our aged mozzarella and provolone blend on our house marinara sauce and signature hand-tossed dough. Finished with a bed of lettuce and tomatoes.
|Bacon Cheeseburger Calzone
|$9.99
|10" Bacon Cheeseburger
|$11.99
Rib-eye steak, crispy bacon, red onions, pickles, and cheddar using our aged mozzarella and provolone blend on our house marinara sauce and signature hand-tossed dough. Finished with a bed of lettuce and tomatoes.