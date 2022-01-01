Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken fajitas in Athens

Athens restaurants
Athens restaurants that serve chicken fajitas

Sol Island Bar and Grill image

 

Sol Island Bar and Grill

700 E State St, Athens

Avg 4.3 (1735 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fajita Chicken$12.95
Served with 3 tortillas, cilantro lime rice, sour cream and salsa.
More about Sol Island Bar and Grill
Item pic

 

North End Kitchen + Bar

77 North Court Street, Athens

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Tinga Fajita Burrito$7.95
Chicken tinga/mexican black beans/flame roasted peppers & onions/hot queso cheese/cheddar & jack cheese/shredded lettuce/chopped tomato/choice salsa
Chicken Tinga Fajita Bowl$8.95
cilantro lime rice/Mexican black beans/flame roasted peppers & onions/hot queso/cheddar& jack cheese/shredded lettuce/chopped tomato suggested drizzle:any would be great!
More about North End Kitchen + Bar

