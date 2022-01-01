Chicken fajitas in Athens
Athens restaurants that serve chicken fajitas
Sol Island Bar and Grill
700 E State St, Athens
|Fajita Chicken
|$12.95
Served with 3 tortillas, cilantro lime rice, sour cream and salsa.
North End Kitchen + Bar
77 North Court Street, Athens
|Chicken Tinga Fajita Burrito
|$7.95
Chicken tinga/mexican black beans/flame roasted peppers & onions/hot queso cheese/cheddar & jack cheese/shredded lettuce/chopped tomato/choice salsa
|Chicken Tinga Fajita Bowl
|$8.95
cilantro lime rice/Mexican black beans/flame roasted peppers & onions/hot queso/cheddar& jack cheese/shredded lettuce/chopped tomato suggested drizzle:any would be great!