Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken pizza in Athens

Go
Athens restaurants
Toast

Athens restaurants that serve chicken pizza

Consumer pic

 

Jackie O's Public House & Brewpub

22 W Union Street, Athens

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Buffalo Chicken Pizza | Small$10.00
House spent grain pizza dough topped with white sauce, onions, celery, herb-roasted chicken, bleu cheese crumbles, and swirls of house spicy garlic buffalo sauce
Buffalo Chicken Pizza | Large$20.00
House spent grain pizza dough topped with white sauce, onions, celery, herb-roasted chicken, bleu cheese crumbles, and swirls of house spicy garlic buffalo sauce
More about Jackie O's Public House & Brewpub
Item pic

PIZZA

Courtside Pizza - Athens

85 North Court St, Athens

Avg 4.2 (292 reviews)
Takeout
14" Bang Bang Chicken Pizza$15.99
Fried chicken tenders, red onion, jalapeno, green pepper topped with Mad Tree Psychopothy infused Bang Bang Aioli.
10" Bang Bang Chicken Pizza$10.99
Fried chicken tenders, red onion, jalapeno, green pepper topped with Mad Tree Psychopothy infused Bang Bang Aioli.
More about Courtside Pizza - Athens

Browse other tasty dishes in Athens

Muffins

Gnocchi

Quesadillas

Pies

Tacos

Chocolate Cannolis

Fajitas

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Map

More near Athens to explore

Newark

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Pickerington

Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)

Zanesville

Avg 3.9 (15 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Canal Winchester

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Granville

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Marietta

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Heath

Avg 1 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Marietta

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Zanesville

Avg 3.9 (15 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Huntington

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (390 restaurants)

Charleston

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (647 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (110 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (165 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (999 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (397 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston