Chicken pizza in Athens
Athens restaurants that serve chicken pizza
Jackie O's Public House & Brewpub
22 W Union Street, Athens
|Buffalo Chicken Pizza | Small
|$10.00
House spent grain pizza dough topped with white sauce, onions, celery, herb-roasted chicken, bleu cheese crumbles, and swirls of house spicy garlic buffalo sauce
|Buffalo Chicken Pizza | Large
|$20.00
House spent grain pizza dough topped with white sauce, onions, celery, herb-roasted chicken, bleu cheese crumbles, and swirls of house spicy garlic buffalo sauce
PIZZA
Courtside Pizza - Athens
85 North Court St, Athens
|14" Bang Bang Chicken Pizza
|$15.99
Fried chicken tenders, red onion, jalapeno, green pepper topped with Mad Tree Psychopothy infused Bang Bang Aioli.
|10" Bang Bang Chicken Pizza
|$10.99
Fried chicken tenders, red onion, jalapeno, green pepper topped with Mad Tree Psychopothy infused Bang Bang Aioli.