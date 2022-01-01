Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Athens

Athens restaurants
Athens restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Item pic

 

Sol Island Bar and Grill

700 E State St, Athens

Avg 4.3 (1735 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kids Chicken Tenders$4.95
BBQ Chicken Tender Salad$10.95
Mixed greens, fried chicken tenderloins in our house made BBQ sauce, boiled eggs, cheddar jack cheese, tomato, red onion, tortilla strips, served with ranch.
Chicken Strip Basket$8.95
Breaded chicken tenderloins served with hand cut fries and choice of sauce (BBQ, honey mustard, ranch)
More about Sol Island Bar and Grill
Item pic

PIZZA

Courtside Pizza

85 North Court St, Athens

Avg 4.2 (292 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Strip Basket$8.99
5 breaded chicken strips served w/ chips and dipping sauce of your choice
More about Courtside Pizza

