Chicken wraps in
Athens
/
Athens
/
Chicken Wraps
Athens restaurants that serve chicken wraps
NOODLES
Fusion Noodle Company
30 W Union St, Athens
Avg 4.1
(244 reviews)
# 6" Chicken Wrap
$8.25
# 9" Chicken Wrap
$11.75
More about Fusion Noodle Company
Thai Paradise
102 West Union Street, Athens
Avg 4.5
(376 reviews)
Chicken Lettuce Wraps
$7.95
More about Thai Paradise
