Chicken wraps in Athens

Athens restaurants
Athens restaurants that serve chicken wraps

NOODLES

Fusion Noodle Company

30 W Union St, Athens

Avg 4.1 (244 reviews)
Takeout
# 6" Chicken Wrap$8.25
# 9" Chicken Wrap$11.75
More about Fusion Noodle Company
Thai Paradise image

 

Thai Paradise

102 West Union Street, Athens

Avg 4.5 (376 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Lettuce Wraps$7.95
More about Thai Paradise

