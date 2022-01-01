Chili in Athens
Jackie O's Bakeshop
23 E Stimson Ave, Athens
|Chili
Steph's "Not Your Mom's" chili with Shew's Orchard Beef and her special spicy touch that brings flavor and heat, but in a palate-sustainable way. This is made with tomatoes we processed from our Barrel Ridge Farm.
O'Betty's Red Hot!!
15 W State St, Athens
|Chili Cheese Fries
|$4.50
Topped with O'Betty's Cincinnati style chili sauce, mild jalapeno cheese sauce and shredded aged cheddar.
|Veggie Chili Sauce Side
|$0.75
|1/2 Grilled Cheese and Chili Combo
|$5.75
8 oz serving of chili made with fresh local ground beef, kidney beans, black beans, tomatoes, onions, bell pepper, garlic, a wee bit of lime and cilantro. 1/2 Grilled Cheese (aged cheddar on sliced sourdough, grilled with butter).