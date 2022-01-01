Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Athens

Athens restaurants
Athens restaurants that serve chili

Fusion Noodle Company image

NOODLES

Fusion Noodle Company

30 W Union St, Athens

Avg 4.1 (244 reviews)
Takeout
# Sweet Chili$1.25
More about Fusion Noodle Company
Item pic

 

Jackie O's Bakeshop

23 E Stimson Ave, Athens

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chili
Steph's "Not Your Mom's" chili with Shew's Orchard Beef and her special spicy touch that brings flavor and heat, but in a palate-sustainable way. This is made with tomatoes we processed from our Barrel Ridge Farm.
More about Jackie O's Bakeshop
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • FRENCH FRIES

O'Betty's Red Hot!!

15 W State St, Athens

Avg 4.9 (309 reviews)
Takeout
Chili Cheese Fries$4.50
Topped with O'Betty's Cincinnati style chili sauce, mild jalapeno cheese sauce and shredded aged cheddar.
Veggie Chili Sauce Side$0.75
1/2 Grilled Cheese and Chili Combo$5.75
8 oz serving of chili made with fresh local ground beef, kidney beans, black beans, tomatoes, onions, bell pepper, garlic, a wee bit of lime and cilantro. 1/2 Grilled Cheese (aged cheddar on sliced sourdough, grilled with butter).
More about O'Betty's Red Hot!!
Item pic

 

Big Mamma's Burritos - Athens

10 S Court St, Athens

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chili$6.50
More about Big Mamma's Burritos - Athens

