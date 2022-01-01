Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate cake in Athens

Go
Athens restaurants
Toast

Athens restaurants that serve chocolate cake

Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES

Avalanche Pizza

329 E State St, Athens

Avg 4.4 (833 reviews)
Takeout
Jeni's: Blackout Chocolate Cake Pint$9.99
Blackout Chocolate Cake is a four-part chocolate explosion by the spoonful. Mouth-filling, chocolate ice cream packed with the best Fair Trade cocoa in the world. Crumbly chocolate cake pieces. A river of gooey bittersweet fudge. And semi-sweet chocolate chips for a little crunch. No other ice cream out there showcases the many facets of complex chocolate quite like this one.
More about Avalanche Pizza
Consumer pic

 

Cirò: Italian Kitchen & Bar

120 West Union Street, Athens

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chocolate Cake$6.75
Our fair trade chocolate cake served with our house made fruit puree
More about Cirò: Italian Kitchen & Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Athens

Chicken Salad

Mac And Cheese

Turkey Clubs

Cake

Fajitas

Salmon

Cookies

Huevos Rancheros

Map

More near Athens to explore

Newark

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Pickerington

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Zanesville

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Canal Winchester

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Granville

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Heath

Avg 1 (4 restaurants)

Marietta

Avg 4.3 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Marietta

Avg 4.3 (2 restaurants)

Zanesville

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Huntington

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (326 restaurants)

Charleston

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (536 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (836 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (327 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston