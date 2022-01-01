Fajitas in Athens
Athens restaurants that serve fajitas
More about Sol Island Bar and Grill
Sol Island Bar and Grill
700 E State St, Athens
|Fajita Chicken
|$12.95
Served with 3 tortillas, cilantro lime rice, sour cream and salsa.
|Fajitas Tofu
|$12.95
Served with 3 tortillas (corn or flour), cilantro lime rice, sour cream and salsa (omit sour cream for vegan option)
|Fajita Steak
|$15.95
Served with 3 tortillas, cilantro lime rice, sour cream and salsa.
More about Avalanche Pizza
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES
Avalanche Pizza
329 E State St, Athens
|10" Cactus Jack Fajita
|$11.99
Southwest seasoned rib-eye steak, red onions, green peppers, fresh mushroom, and spicy ninja sauce using our aged mozzarella and provolone blend on our house marinara sauce and signature hand-tossed dough.
|Cactus Jack Fajita Calzone
|$9.99
|14" Cactus Jack Fajita
|$16.99
Southwest seasoned rib-eye steak, red onions, green peppers, fresh mushroom, and spicy ninja sauce using our aged mozzarella and provolone blend on our house marinara sauce and crispy thin crust.
More about North End Kitchen + Bar
North End Kitchen + Bar
77 North Court Street, Athens
|Chicken Tinga Fajita Burrito
|$7.95
Chicken tinga/mexican black beans/flame roasted peppers & onions/hot queso cheese/cheddar & jack cheese/shredded lettuce/chopped tomato/choice salsa
|Chicken Tinga Fajita Bowl
|$8.95
cilantro lime rice/Mexican black beans/flame roasted peppers & onions/hot queso/cheddar& jack cheese/shredded lettuce/chopped tomato suggested drizzle:any would be great!