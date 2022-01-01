Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Fish and chips in
Athens
/
Athens
/
Fish And Chips
Athens restaurants that serve fish and chips
Stephen's on court
66 N Court St, Athens
No reviews yet
Fish & Chips
$9.00
More about Stephen's on court
Jackie O's Public House & Brewpub
22 W Union Street, Athens
No reviews yet
O'Hooley's FIsh and Chips
$13.00
Beer battered fried cod served with fresh-cut fries, house made tartar sauce, and fresh coleslaw.
More about Jackie O's Public House & Brewpub
