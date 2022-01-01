Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish and chips in Athens

Athens restaurants
Toast

Athens restaurants that serve fish and chips

Item pic

 

Stephen's on court

66 N Court St, Athens

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish & Chips$9.00
More about Stephen's on court
Consumer pic

 

Jackie O's Public House & Brewpub

22 W Union Street, Athens

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
O'Hooley's FIsh and Chips$13.00
Beer battered fried cod served with fresh-cut fries, house made tartar sauce, and fresh coleslaw.
More about Jackie O's Public House & Brewpub

