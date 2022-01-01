Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Flank steaks in Athens

Go
Athens restaurants
Toast

Athens restaurants that serve flank steaks

Item pic

 

Avalanche Slice House

540 A W. Union St, Athens

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Flank Steak Salad$7.00
Fresh arugula and mixed greens, topped with chilled medium-rare flank steak, marinated artichoke, onion, shaved Parmigiano Reggiano, and a horseradish crema sauce on the side. Your choice of salad dressing.
Flank Steak Slice$7.00
A thick airy Roman style slice lathered in creamy ricotta. Sliced flank steak, arugula, onion, marinated artichoke, and shaved Parmigiano Reggiano. Finished with a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil and sea salt.
14" Flank Steak$17.00
Cold fermented dough lightly charred, gorgonzola cream sauce , mozzarella & provolone cheese, fire braised flank beef steak, roasted Portobello mushrooms, arugula, and parmigiano reggiano (Limited daily supply, available while supplies last)
More about Avalanche Slice House
Item pic

 

North End Kitchen + Bar

77 North Court Street, Athens

No reviews yet
Takeout
North End Flank Steak Crostini Board$9.95
4 crostini: 2 topped w/ basil pesto, flank steak, roasted red pepper, and queso fresco crumbles; 2 topped w/ goat cheese, flank steak, roasted red pepper, cilantro all drizzled w/ olive oil
More about North End Kitchen + Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Athens

French Fries

Garden Salad

Quesadillas

Potstickers

Italian Subs

Tiramisu

Pancakes

Chicken Fajitas

Map

More near Athens to explore

Newark

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Pickerington

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Zanesville

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Canal Winchester

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Granville

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Heath

Avg 1 (4 restaurants)

Marietta

Avg 4.3 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Marietta

Avg 4.3 (2 restaurants)

Zanesville

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Huntington

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (326 restaurants)

Charleston

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (536 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (836 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (327 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston