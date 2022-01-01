Flank steaks in Athens
Athens restaurants that serve flank steaks
More about Avalanche Slice House
Avalanche Slice House
540 A W. Union St, Athens
|Flank Steak Salad
|$7.00
Fresh arugula and mixed greens, topped with chilled medium-rare flank steak, marinated artichoke, onion, shaved Parmigiano Reggiano, and a horseradish crema sauce on the side. Your choice of salad dressing.
|Flank Steak Slice
|$7.00
A thick airy Roman style slice lathered in creamy ricotta. Sliced flank steak, arugula, onion, marinated artichoke, and shaved Parmigiano Reggiano. Finished with a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil and sea salt.
|14" Flank Steak
|$17.00
Cold fermented dough lightly charred, gorgonzola cream sauce , mozzarella & provolone cheese, fire braised flank beef steak, roasted Portobello mushrooms, arugula, and parmigiano reggiano (Limited daily supply, available while supplies last)
More about North End Kitchen + Bar
North End Kitchen + Bar
77 North Court Street, Athens
|North End Flank Steak Crostini Board
|$9.95
4 crostini: 2 topped w/ basil pesto, flank steak, roasted red pepper, and queso fresco crumbles; 2 topped w/ goat cheese, flank steak, roasted red pepper, cilantro all drizzled w/ olive oil