Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French fries in Athens

Go
Athens restaurants
Toast

Athens restaurants that serve french fries

Item pic

NOODLES

Fusion Noodle Company

30 W Union St, Athens

Avg 4.1 (244 reviews)
Takeout
# French Fries$3.95
More about Fusion Noodle Company
Hot Shots Food Truck image

 

Hot Shots Food Truck

750 E State St, Athens

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Hand Cut French Fries
More about Hot Shots Food Truck

Browse other tasty dishes in Athens

Chicken Wraps

Garlic Bread

Cake

Veggie Burgers

Fajitas

Quesadillas

Chocolate Cake

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Map

More near Athens to explore

Newark

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Pickerington

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Zanesville

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Canal Winchester

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Granville

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Heath

Avg 1 (4 restaurants)

Marietta

Avg 4.3 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Marietta

Avg 4.3 (2 restaurants)

Zanesville

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Huntington

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (326 restaurants)

Charleston

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (536 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (836 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (327 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston