Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Fudge in
Athens
/
Athens
/
Fudge
Athens restaurants that serve fudge
Jackie O's Bakeshop
23 E Stimson Ave, Athens
No reviews yet
Fudge Round
$4.00
It's gooey, fudgie, delicious - and it happens to be vegan too!
More about Jackie O's Bakeshop
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES
Avalanche Pizza
329 E State St, Athens
Avg 4.4
(833 reviews)
Fudge
$5.95
More about Avalanche Pizza
Browse other tasty dishes in Athens
Cannolis
Grilled Chicken
Nachos
Cheeseburgers
Tacos
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Garlic Bread
Chili
More near Athens to explore
Newark
Avg 4.6
(20 restaurants)
Pickerington
Avg 4.2
(12 restaurants)
Zanesville
Avg 4
(10 restaurants)
Lancaster
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Granville
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Canal Winchester
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Cambridge
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Heath
Avg 1
(4 restaurants)
Marietta
Avg 4.3
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Marietta
Avg 4.3
(2 restaurants)
Zanesville
Avg 4
(10 restaurants)
Cambridge
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Huntington
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(355 restaurants)
Charleston
Avg 4.5
(32 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(45 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(570 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(103 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(157 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(888 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(350 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston