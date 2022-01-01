Garden salad in Athens
Athens restaurants that serve garden salad
Jackie O's Bakeshop
23 E Stimson Ave, Athens
|Garden Salad
|$8.00
Garden fresh salad with seasonal greens (from Barrel Ridge Farm), green peppers, cucumbers, red onions, and cherry tomatoes. Croutons on the side, your choice of dressing - creamy ranch or balsamic vinaigrette.
Mitzi Lou's
817 Union Street, Athens
|Garden Salad Side
|$1.49
|Garden Salad Large
|$5.49
|Garden Salad
|$3.00