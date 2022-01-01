Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garden salad in Athens

Athens restaurants
Athens restaurants that serve garden salad

Item pic

 

Jackie O's Bakeshop

23 E Stimson Ave, Athens

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Garden Salad$8.00
Garden fresh salad with seasonal greens (from Barrel Ridge Farm), green peppers, cucumbers, red onions, and cherry tomatoes. Croutons on the side, your choice of dressing - creamy ranch or balsamic vinaigrette.
More about Jackie O's Bakeshop
Consumer pic

 

Mitzi Lou's

817 Union Street, Athens

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garden Salad Side$1.49
Garden Salad Large$5.49
Garden Salad$3.00
More about Mitzi Lou's
Sol Island Bar and Grill image

 

Sol Island Bar and Grill

700 E State St, Athens

Avg 4.3 (1735 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Garden Salad Half$3.95
Mixed greens, carrots, tomatoes, cucumbers.
Garden Salad Whole$6.95
Mixed greens, carrots, tomatoes, cucumbers.
More about Sol Island Bar and Grill

