Grilled chicken salad in Athens

Zoë - Athens
24 1/2 E State St, Athens
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$16.00
Grilled Chicken with Spicy Caribbean Chimichurri Served over Glad Heart Kitchens Salad Mix with Grilled Artichoke Hearts, Caramelized Shallots, Gorgonzola Cheese, Tasso Ham, Almonds, Hard Boiled Eggs, Croutons, and Buttermilk Vinaigrette
Courtside Pizza - Athens
85 North Court St, Athens
|Greek Salad w/ Grilled Chicken
|$8.99
Romaine, roma tomato, cucumber, kalamata olives(may contain pits), feta, banana peppers, topped with grilled chicken.
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$8.99
Romaine, red onion, roma tomato, green pepper, cucumber & mixed cheese, with grilled chicken.