Grilled chicken salad in Athens

Go
Athens restaurants
Toast

Athens restaurants that serve grilled chicken salad

Zoë image

 

Zoë - Athens

24 1/2 E State St, Athens

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Salad$16.00
Grilled Chicken with Spicy Caribbean Chimichurri Served over Glad Heart Kitchens Salad Mix with Grilled Artichoke Hearts, Caramelized Shallots, Gorgonzola Cheese, Tasso Ham, Almonds, Hard Boiled Eggs, Croutons, and Buttermilk Vinaigrette
More about Zoë - Athens
Item pic

PIZZA

Courtside Pizza - Athens

85 North Court St, Athens

Avg 4.2 (292 reviews)
Takeout
Greek Salad w/ Grilled Chicken$8.99
Romaine, roma tomato, cucumber, kalamata olives(may contain pits), feta, banana peppers, topped with grilled chicken.
Grilled Chicken Salad$8.99
Romaine, red onion, roma tomato, green pepper, cucumber & mixed cheese, with grilled chicken.
More about Courtside Pizza - Athens

