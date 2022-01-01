Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Athens

Athens restaurants
Toast

Athens restaurants that serve pies

Zoë image

 

Zoë

24 1/2 E State St, Athens

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
French Silk Pie$8.00
Creamy Belgian Chocolate in a Sugar Dough Crust with Vanilla Whipped Cream
More about Zoë
Item pic

 

Jackie O's Bakeshop

23 E Stimson Ave, Athens

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Oatmeal Cream Pie$4.00
This ain't no Little Debbie's; two chewy oatmeal cookies are filled with a fluffy, house-made marshmallow cream. Mmmm.
Pecan Pie | Slice$5.50
Pecan Pie made with Dark Apparition (Russian Imperial Stout), and sweetened with a blend of Sticky Pete's Maple Syrup, Faller Foods Honey, and organic demerara sugar.
More about Jackie O's Bakeshop
Consumer pic

 

Mitzi Lou's

817 Union Street, Athens

No reviews yet
Takeout
Apple Pie Panini$6.99
Cinnamon swirl bread with apple filling. Topped with caramel and powdered sugar.
More about Mitzi Lou's
Sol Island Bar and Grill image

 

Sol Island Bar and Grill

700 E State St, Athens

Avg 4.3 (1735 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mini Key Lime Pie$3.95
More about Sol Island Bar and Grill

