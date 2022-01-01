Pies in Athens
Athens restaurants that serve pies
More about Zoë
Zoë
24 1/2 E State St, Athens
|French Silk Pie
|$8.00
Creamy Belgian Chocolate in a Sugar Dough Crust with Vanilla Whipped Cream
More about Jackie O's Bakeshop
Jackie O's Bakeshop
23 E Stimson Ave, Athens
|Oatmeal Cream Pie
|$4.00
This ain't no Little Debbie's; two chewy oatmeal cookies are filled with a fluffy, house-made marshmallow cream. Mmmm.
|Pecan Pie | Slice
|$5.50
Pecan Pie made with Dark Apparition (Russian Imperial Stout), and sweetened with a blend of Sticky Pete's Maple Syrup, Faller Foods Honey, and organic demerara sugar.
More about Mitzi Lou's
Mitzi Lou's
817 Union Street, Athens
|Apple Pie Panini
|$6.99
Cinnamon swirl bread with apple filling. Topped with caramel and powdered sugar.