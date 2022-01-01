Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Athens

Athens restaurants
Toast

Athens restaurants that serve salmon

Zoë image

 

Zoë

24 1/2 E State St, Athens

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Salmon Dijonnaise$19.00
Served over Mixed Vegetable Rice Pilaf with Haricots Verts
Strangolapreti with Smoked Salmon$19.00
Italian Spinach Dumplings with Whiskey Barrel Smoked Salmon, Chevre. Asparagus, Artichoke Hearts, and Roasted Pepper
More about Zoë
Item pic

NOODLES

Fusion Noodle Company

30 W Union St, Athens

Avg 4.1 (244 reviews)
Takeout
# 9" Spicy Salmon Burrito$14.95
# 6" Spicy Salmon Burrito$10.25
More about Fusion Noodle Company
Item pic

 

Avalanche Slice House

540 A W. Union St, Athens

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Smoked Salmon Slice$7.25
A thick airy Roman style slice lathered in creamy ricotta. Sliced smoked salmon, arugula, and everything bagel seasoning. Finished with a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil, sea salt, and a thin sliced lemon twist garnish.
14" Smoked Salmon Delight$19.00
Cold fermented dough lightly charred, rich cream cheese, mozzarella & provolone, red onion, arugula, wasabi cream, smoked Scottish salmon, everything seasoning, and basil lemon garnish
Avocado Toast: Smoked Salmon$7.75
A toasted thick airy Roman style slice with a wopping 6oz of chunky avocado. Thinly sliced smoked salmon. Finished with healthy application of everything bagel seasoning, extra virgin olive oil, and sea salt.
More about Avalanche Slice House

