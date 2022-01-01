Salmon in Athens
Athens restaurants that serve salmon
Zoë
24 1/2 E State St, Athens
|Salmon Dijonnaise
|$19.00
Served over Mixed Vegetable Rice Pilaf with Haricots Verts
|Strangolapreti with Smoked Salmon
|$19.00
Italian Spinach Dumplings with Whiskey Barrel Smoked Salmon, Chevre. Asparagus, Artichoke Hearts, and Roasted Pepper
NOODLES
Fusion Noodle Company
30 W Union St, Athens
|# 9" Spicy Salmon Burrito
|$14.95
|# 6" Spicy Salmon Burrito
|$10.25
Avalanche Slice House
540 A W. Union St, Athens
|Smoked Salmon Slice
|$7.25
A thick airy Roman style slice lathered in creamy ricotta. Sliced smoked salmon, arugula, and everything bagel seasoning. Finished with a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil, sea salt, and a thin sliced lemon twist garnish.
|14" Smoked Salmon Delight
|$19.00
Cold fermented dough lightly charred, rich cream cheese, mozzarella & provolone, red onion, arugula, wasabi cream, smoked Scottish salmon, everything seasoning, and basil lemon garnish
|Avocado Toast: Smoked Salmon
|$7.75
A toasted thick airy Roman style slice with a wopping 6oz of chunky avocado. Thinly sliced smoked salmon. Finished with healthy application of everything bagel seasoning, extra virgin olive oil, and sea salt.