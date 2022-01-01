Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Athens

Athens restaurants
Athens restaurants that serve tacos

Sol Island Bar and Grill

700 E State St, Athens

Avg 4.3 (1735 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Codfish tacos$8.95
Two beer battered cod tacos, topped with tropical slaw in flour or corn tortillas
Tacos - 3$9.95
Topped with lettuce, tomato, house salsa and sour cream, served with Shagbark tortilla chips. Chicken, ground beef, pork, tofu in flour or corn tortillas
Fish Tacos Platter$13.95
Blackened Tilapia, mixed greens, tropical salsa, flour or corn tortillas, served with mexican rice
More about Sol Island Bar and Grill
North End Kitchen + Bar

77 North Court Street, Athens

No reviews yet
Takeout
Baja Fish Taco Platter$11.95
three Baja seasoned tilapia tacos topped w/ cilantro lime red cabbage slaw, avocado crema, queso fresco crumbles, side mango salsa, & choice of additional side
Traditional Street Tacos
Queso Fresco Cheese/pickled red
Onion/cilantro/lime Wedge
Basic Tacos
Mild Salsa/cheddar & Monterey Jack Cheese/shredded lettuce & sour cream
More about North End Kitchen + Bar

