Tacos in Athens

Sol Island Bar and Grill
700 E State St, Athens
|Codfish tacos
|$8.95
Two beer battered cod tacos, topped with tropical slaw in flour or corn tortillas
|Tacos - 3
|$9.95
Topped with lettuce, tomato, house salsa and sour cream, served with Shagbark tortilla chips. Chicken, ground beef, pork, tofu in flour or corn tortillas
|Fish Tacos Platter
|$13.95
Blackened Tilapia, mixed greens, tropical salsa, flour or corn tortillas, served with mexican rice
North End Kitchen + Bar
77 North Court Street, Athens
|Baja Fish Taco Platter
|$11.95
three Baja seasoned tilapia tacos topped w/ cilantro lime red cabbage slaw, avocado crema, queso fresco crumbles, side mango salsa, & choice of additional side
|Traditional Street Tacos
Queso Fresco Cheese/pickled red
Onion/cilantro/lime Wedge
|Basic Tacos
Mild Salsa/cheddar & Monterey Jack Cheese/shredded lettuce & sour cream