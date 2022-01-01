Turkey clubs in Athens
Athens restaurants that serve turkey clubs
More about Over Hang
Over Hang
63 North Court Street, Athens
|Turkey Club
|$5.99
Turkey, Bacon, Swiss, Honey Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo
More about Sol Island Bar and Grill
Sol Island Bar and Grill
700 E State St, Athens
|Turkey Club Wrap
|$9.95
Turkey, bacon, ham, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and honey mustard in a roasted red pepper wrap
|Spicy Turkey Club Sandwich
|$8.95
Turkey, Pepper Jack cheese, bacon, jalapeños, tomato, lettuce, and chipotle mayo on a ciabatta roll. (Get this sandwich hot or cold)