Athens restaurants you'll love

More about Michael's Casual Dining - Athens
Michael's Casual Dining - Athens
925 Congress Pkwy N, Athens
|Popular items
|Michael's Famous Loaded Potato Soup BOWL
|$7.59
Made fresh daily and topped with bacon and cheddar cheese
|Michael's Famous Tenders
|$12.99
Fresh chicken tenders lightly dusted, fried to golden and served with your choice of one side item
|Chicken Fettuccine
|$14.99
Your choice of fried, grilled or blackened chicken with fettuccine noodles in our rich and creamy Parmesan sauce
More about MexiWings I - 112 North White St.
MexiWings I - 112 North White St.
112 North White St., Athens
|Popular items
|Salsa (8oz)
|$1.99
|Wings 50
|$57.99
|Cheese Dip TO-GO
|$5.99