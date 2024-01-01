Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chef salad in Athens

Athens restaurants
Athens restaurants that serve chef salad

Michael's Casual Dining- Athens image

 

Michael's Casual Dining - Athens

925 Congress Pkwy N, Athens

TakeoutDelivery
Chef Salad$11.99
A tasty blend of tomatoes and mixed greens topped with bacon, ham, turkey, cheese and hard-boiled egg
Banner pic

 

Angela's Miami Grill - Athens TN, 711 S White St

711 South White Street, Athens

TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Classic Chef Salad$15.00
Fresh greens, Tomatoes, Cucumbers and Red Onions, served with sliced ham, sliced turkey, Swiss cheese, cheddar cheese & fresh bacon pieces.
