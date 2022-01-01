Chicken tenders in Athens
Athens restaurants that serve chicken tenders
More about Michael's Casual Dining - Athens
Michael's Casual Dining - Athens
925 Congress Pkwy N, Athens
|Chicken Tender
|$2.50
|Chicken Tender Salad
|$11.99
Your choice of grilled or fried chicken with a delicious array of fresh garden greens. Need some extra flavor? Get your chicken seasoned with lemon pepper or blackened
More about Midway Milkshake
Midway Milkshake
2220 Highway 30 East, Athens
|Chicken Tenders
|$6.50
|Chicken Tender Sandwich
|$6.50
Tender, juicy chicken between a toasted bun.
|Chicken Tender Salad
|$7.00
Ice-cold iceberg with tomato, cucumber, onion, cheese, and croutons with your choice of fried or grilled chicken. Add Benton's Bacon crumbles for only $0.75!