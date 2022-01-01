Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Athens

Athens restaurants
Athens restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Michael's Casual Dining- Athens image

 

Michael's Casual Dining - Athens

925 Congress Pkwy N, Athens

Takeout
Chicken Tender$2.50
Chicken Tender Salad$11.99
Your choice of grilled or fried chicken with a delicious array of fresh garden greens. Need some extra flavor? Get your chicken seasoned with lemon pepper or blackened
More about Michael's Casual Dining - Athens
Consumer pic

 

Midway Milkshake

2220 Highway 30 East, Athens

TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Tenders$6.50
Chicken Tender Sandwich$6.50
Tender, juicy chicken between a toasted bun.
Chicken Tender Salad$7.00
Ice-cold iceberg with tomato, cucumber, onion, cheese, and croutons with your choice of fried or grilled chicken. Add Benton's Bacon crumbles for only $0.75!
More about Midway Milkshake

