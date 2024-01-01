Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cookies in
Athens
/
Athens
/
Cookies
Athens restaurants that serve cookies
Michael's Casual Dining - Athens
925 Congress Pkwy N, Athens
No reviews yet
Cookies and Milk Cake
$5.99
More about Michael's Casual Dining - Athens
Midway Milkshake
2220 Highway 30 East, Athens
No reviews yet
Monster Chocolate Chip Cookie with Ice Cream
$6.00
More about Midway Milkshake
Browse other tasty dishes in Athens
Chicken Sandwiches
Philly Cheesesteaks
Cake
Mac And Cheese
Burritos
Fried Pickles
Chicken Tenders
Pulled Pork Sandwiches
More near Athens to explore
Knoxville
Avg 4.5
(188 restaurants)
Chattanooga
Avg 4.5
(106 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(21 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(21 restaurants)
Maryville
Avg 4.7
(12 restaurants)
Hixson
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Townsend
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Ooltewah
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Alcoa
Avg 4.8
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(21 restaurants)
Chattanooga
Avg 4.5
(106 restaurants)
Knoxville
Avg 4.5
(188 restaurants)
Sevierville
Avg 4.5
(29 restaurants)
Cookeville
Avg 4.7
(17 restaurants)
Morristown
No reviews yet
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(108 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(198 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.3
(58 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(763 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(599 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.5
(508 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston