Go
Toast

Athen's Diner

Come in and enjoy!

46 Highpoint Center

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

46 Highpoint Center

Colchester VT

Sunday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Wicked Wings

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sarom’s Cafe

No reviews yet

Sarom’s Cafe is family owned and operated, offering a variety of freshly made and handcrafted Vietnamese sandwiches (Banh Mi), appetizers, meal box specials, phin-dripped coffees, beverages, and sweet treats.

Waterworks

No reviews yet

Waterworks is nestled in the Champlain Mill on the Winooski River and there is hardly a seat in the house that does not offer a spectacular view of the Winooski River. Our menus features creative american cuisine, award-winning cocktails and the best of Vermont beers and ciders. We have an upbeat, fun approach with a focus on the guest experience and genuine hospitality.

Grazers

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston