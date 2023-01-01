Athol restaurants you'll love

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Athol restaurants

Athol restaurants
  Athol

Must-try Athol restaurants

Sweet Lou's Restaurant and Tap House

6915 E. Athol Crossing Rd, Athol

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
60/40 Burger$15.99
We ground beef and bacon together in harmony for the ultimate bacon cheese burger. Topped with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato an onion.
Tailgate Burger$13.99
Ground Certified Angus Beef with out tailgate egg roll filling, pepper jelly and fried wonton strips.
Turkey Club$15.99
Turkey, cheddar and jack cheese, lettuce, onion, tomatoes, mayo, bacon, served on wheat bread
More about Sweet Lou's Restaurant and Tap House
Iron Pizza Co II image

 

The Iron Pizza

29801 N. Old Highway 95, Athol

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Iron Combo$0.00
House Red Sauce
Mozz/Provolone cheese blend
Pep, Sausage, Onion, Olives & Mushroom
Build Your Own$0.00
"The world is your oyster!"
Pigs and Pineapple$0.00
House Red Sauce
Mozz/Provolone cheese blend
Sliced Pork & Pineapple
More about The Iron Pizza
Restaurant banner

 

Farragut Bar & Grill Restaurant -

30625 N. old highway 95, Athol

No reviews yet
More about Farragut Bar & Grill Restaurant -

