Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Athol

Go
Athol restaurants
Toast

Athol restaurants that serve tacos

Item pic

 

Sweet Lou's Restaurant and Tap House

6915 E. Athol Crossing Rd, Athol

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mahi Tacos$13.99
Three pan fried Mahi tacos served over coleslaw and topped with our cilantro lime aioli.
Shrimp Tacos$13.99
Fried shrimp tacos tossed on our honey Sriracha sauce over coleslaw and topped with green onions.
Chicken Tacos$13.99
Seasoned grilled chicken breast topped with lime aioli, house pico and sliced avocado.
More about Sweet Lou's Restaurant and Tap House
Item pic

 

The Iron Pizza

29801 N. Old Highway 95, Athol

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chipotle House Taco$4.00
Chipotle Chicken on Cabbage bed
House made Pico & Taco Sauce
Cotija & Cilantro
Hillbilly Taco$3.00
Chipotle Chicken on Cabbage Bed
House Ale Cheese, Honey
Serrano pepper drizzle
Grand Theft Taco$0.00
More about The Iron Pizza

Browse other tasty dishes in Athol

Nachos

Caesar Salad

Map

More near Athol to explore

Spokane

Avg 4.3 (93 restaurants)

Kalispell

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Coeur D Alene

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Pullman

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Whitefish

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Moscow

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Columbia Falls

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Hayden

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Spokane

Avg 4.3 (93 restaurants)

Moscow

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Pullman

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Kalispell

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Moses Lake

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (925 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (86 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (173 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (225 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (150 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (375 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston