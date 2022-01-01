Go
atico grill

chicken and meat all your favorite ways

97 Route 59

Popular Items

French Fries$6.95
Loaded Beef Burger$17.95
beef burger, lettuce, red onions, crunchy onions, tomatoes, pickles and burger sauce. served on a brioche roll.
Chicken Salad$21.95
lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, pickles, sautéed onions with your choice of grilled chicken or schnitzel. served with our savory house dressing.
Loaded Fries$17.95
french fries topped with pulled beef, jalapeño, pickles and spicy mayo.
Chicken Nuggets$15.95
breaded chicken chunks, fried. served with ketchup and garlic mayo on the side.
Honey Chicken Bites$16.95
crispy puffy fried chicken chunks coated with our sticky honey sauce.
Pulled Beef Tacos$23.95
4 soft flour shell tacos with pulled beef, avocado, crispy onions, purple cabbage, cilantro, and sweet lemon mayo.
Schnitzel Sub$15.95
fried schnitzel, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, garlic mayo and bbq sauce. served on a soft sub.
Buffalo Poppers$16.95
crispy puffy fried chicken chunks coated with a spicy buffalo sauce.
Beer Battered Onion Rings$8.95
Location

97 Route 59

Monsey NY

Sunday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
