Linden Public House II

Welcome to our Komfort Kitchen. We offer a friendly atmosphere, a smile and good eatin'. We will feature some down home cooking with BBQ, Gumbo, Black Eyed Peas, Sauteed Okra, Baked Mac & Cheese and some special menu items on the weekend. Drop by and see us. Sit and eat a while. Now offering Steak and Seafood

