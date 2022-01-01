Go
Bakeries
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Atlanta Barista Coffee Bar

Open today 6:00 AM - 6:00 PM

No reviews yet

113 East Hiram Street

Atlanta, TX 75551

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

All hours

SundayClosed
Monday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 6:00 pm

Location

113 East Hiram Street, Atlanta TX 75551

Nearby restaurants

Linden Public House II

No reviews yet

Welcome to our Komfort Kitchen. We offer a friendly atmosphere, a smile and good eatin'. We will feature some down home cooking with BBQ, Gumbo, Black Eyed Peas, Sauteed Okra, Baked Mac & Cheese and some special menu items on the weekend. Drop by and see us. Sit and eat a while. Now offering Steak and Seafood

67 Landing

No reviews yet

We are a Steakhouse and Seafood venue with live music weekly.

Crossties

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

La Fogata Bar and Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

