Atlanta American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Atlanta
Cypress Street Pint & Plate
817 West Peachtree St. E125, Atlanta
|Sides
Fries • Sweet Potato Fries • Porter Mac and Cheese • Chipotle Cheese Grits • Broccolini • Jalapeño Slaw • Collard Greens
|Black Bean
|$12.00
house made black bean patty, pepper jack, pico de gallo, guacamole, fries
|Buffalo Chicken
|$16.00
country-fried chicken breast, buffalo sauce, blue cheese, spicy mayo, brioche bun
Little Bear
71 Georgia Avenue SE, Unit A, Atlanta
|LB Booze Pack
|$45.00
Can't decide what to drink? Want to try a few different things to match your food start to finish? WE GOTCHU! LB's Booze Pack, designed for one adult, features a dealer's choice daily selection of: 1. One Cocktail 2. One glass of off menu white wine 3. One glass of off menu red wine 4. A nightcap of digestif/fortified wine/amaro/etc (must be 21+ to order or even look at this stop looking if you are not or rip your eyes out ok bye)
|Winter Ti Punch
|$13.00
Aged agricole, white rum, georgia meyer lemon and grapefruit
|Pacanquito
|$12.00
Pumpkin spiced brandy, creme de cacao husk, overproof rum, cream (can be made vegan/dairy free with tahini milk)
Whiskey Bird & Little Bird
1409 N Highland Ave NE, Atlanta
|Yakitori - Choose Four
|$12.00
Choice of 4 yakitori skewers
|Skirt Steak Bowl
|$16.00
Soy garlic marinated steak, broccoli, sweet tangy asian bbq sauce, wb sauce, sushi rice
|LB Crispy Grouper Sandwich
|$15.00
saltine crusted grouper, yuzu tartare, napa slaw, side fries
Buttermilk Kitchen Atlanta
4225 Roswell Road NE, Atlanta
|Chicken Biscuit
|$15.00
Fried chicken breast on a buttermilk biscuit with house red pepper jelly, served with house pickles and pimento cheese grits
|Chicken & Waffle
|$17.00
Fried airline chicken breast on a buttermilk waffle, with maple syrup and powdered sugar, sub rye whiskey syrup +1
|Pimento Omelet
|$16.50
Benton's bacon, signature pimento cheese, and house red pepper jelly served with a buttermilk biscuits and one side, sub egg whites +1.5
SOHO American Bistro
4300 Paces Ferry Road, Suite 107, Atlanta
|Burger
|$16.00
|Calamari
|$14.00
|Artisan Lettuce Salad
|$9.00
The Breakfast Boys
3387 Main St, College Park
|French Toast
|$14.95
|Salmon Hash
|$21.95
|Breakfast Boys Slam
|$16.95
Restaurant 10
10 Northside Dr, NW Atlanta
|Vegetable Plate (3)
|$10.00
|Lemon Pepper Chicken
|$12.95
|Chicken Club
|$11.95
The Brass Tap
4505 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Atlanta
|20 Chicken Wings
Celery & bleu cheese dressing, tossed in your choice of sauce or dry rub (1850 - 2750 CAL.)
|House Salad (No Protein)
Lettuce mix, fire roasted red peppers, mozzarella & pesto house dressing (370 CAL.)
|Single Jalapeno Cheese Burger
Jalapeño cream cheese, Swiss, Applewood bacon, fried jalapeños, Utah sauce, lettuce, tomato on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1460 CAL.)
Cupanion's Kitchen + Coffee
4920 Roswell rd, Atlanta
|Challah French Toast
|$14.00
condense milk sauce, maple syrup, berries as garnish
|Chicken Biscuit
|$16.00
Sweet Potato Biscuit, buttermilk fried chicken, Pimento Cheese Grits
|Corn On Avocado Toast
|$12.00
Sourdough bread, Fresh Avocado, charred corn and Cojita cheese garnish
Farm Burger
4514 Chamblee Dunwoody Road B, Atlanta
|No. 6 Double Bacon Cheeseburger
|$10.99
Two patties of 50% beef/50% bacon grind, Tillamook yellow cheddar, pasture-raised bacon, grilled onions, house pickles,
dijon mustard.
|Lil Cheeseburger Meal
|$5.99
100% grassfed beef burger topped with Tillamook yellow cheddar. Served with fries OR fruit & veggie cup with sunflower butter dip and a drink.
|Pimento Cheese Fries
|$5.75
Our crispy hand-cut fries topped with melted pimento cheese and pickled jalapeños.
The Pig & The Pearl
1380 Atlantic Ave NW, Atlanta
|Wings (8 Pieces)
|$11.50
8 Count Smoked Jumbo Wings
* Gluten Free
|GG Banana Pudding Cheesecake
|$6.00
You Need This. #treatyourself
|LG Mac+Chz
|$10.00
*Contains Dairy/Gluten
Lazy Betty
1530 Dekalb Ave NE, Atlanta
|Watermelon Salad
Watermelon, Fennel, Feta, & Citrus Vinaigrette
|Bo Ssam Pork
|$48.00
Sorghum Glazed Pork Shoulder, Lettuce Wraps, Asian Rice Pilaf, Homemade pickles
|Cake Roulade
|$20.00
6" Cake Roulade, Vanilla Panna Cotta, Apple Buttercream
Lagarde
5090 Peachtree Blvd, Chamblee
|Tots
|$6.00
Served Plain or with Cajun Seasoning
|Shrimp Po Boy
|$16.00
Fried Shrimp Po Boy on Leidenheimer French Bread, Dressed (Lettuce/Tomato/Pickles), with Remoulade Sauce
|Cajun Fish Bites App
|$11.00
Fried Atlantic Salmon, Cajun Seasoning, Tangy Lagarde Sauce
Farm Burger
275 Memorial Dr., Atlanta
|No. 6 Double Bacon Cheeseburger
|$10.99
Two patties of 50% beef/50% bacon grind, Tillamook yellow cheddar, pasture-raised bacon, grilled onions, house pickles,
dijon mustard.
|No. 2 - Vegan Burger
|$9.25
Quinoa, black eyed peas, kale, roasted mushrooms, sweet potatoes and spices patty. Topped with arugula, tomato chow chow, vegan mayo (chickpea + sunflower oil).
|Basket of FB Fries
|$5.25
Signature hand-cut fries topped with parmesan, garlic and herbs.
R Thomas Deluxe Grill
1812 Peachtree St NW, Atlanta
|French Toast
|$14.99
|Fish Tacos
|$15.99
|Sloppy Joe
|$14.99
LadyBird
684 John Wesley Dobbs Ave, Atlanta
|BBQ FRIES
|$15.00
|CRAB DIP
|$14.00
|PORK SANDWICH
|$13.00
Farm Burger
3365 Piedmont Rd NE, Atlanta
|No. 1 - Farm Burger
|$9.25
100% Grassfed Beef Patty, Aged Tillamook White Cheddar, Caramelized Onions, FB sauce.
|Sweet Potato Hushpuppies
|$3.50
Served with a side of Apple Butter.
|No. 4 - The Chicken Burger
|$9.25
Chicken Burger, Smoked Gouda, Kale Coleslaw, Crispy Onions, Sherry-date BBQ Sauce.
Hudson Grille - Sandy Springs
6317 Roswell Rd, Sandy Springs
|20 Wings
|$20.95
choice of jumbo, boneless or cauliflower
|Maker's Mark
|$13.95
maker's mark, bourbon bbq, cheddar, crispy onions, applewood-smoked bacon
|6 Wings
|$8.95
choice of jumbo, boneless or cauliflower
Sandy Springs Diner
8612 Roswell Rd, Sandy Sprinsg
|Gyro Platter
|$12.95
served together with Greek Salad and French Fries
|Sandy Springs Breakfast.
|$11.95
Includes Two Eggs, Any Style, Two Buttermilk Pancakes, Sausage, Bacon, Home Fries, Toast or Biscuit and Butter
Skilled Cheese
1318 Sylvan Rd Sw, Atlanta
|The Patti 3000
|$17.50
SWISS AND MONTEREY JACK CHEESE, SEASONED ANGUS BEEF, GRILLED ONIONS, SWEET TOMATO JAM
|Skilly Cheese
|$18.50
SWISS AND MONTEREY JACK CHEESES, SEASONED PHILLY, GRILLED ONIONS, PEPPERS AND MUSHROOMS
|The Yardie
|$23.50
5 CHEESE BLEND, GRILLED JERK SALMON, GRILLED PEPPERS, MANGO HABANERO JAM
5Church Atlanta
1197 Peachtree street NE, Atlanta
|Sushi Tots
|$18.00
crispy sushi rice, yellowfin tuna, sriracha mayo, eel sauce, nori, wasabi tobiko
|Short Rib Hash
|$19.00
fingerling potatoes, peppers, poached eggs, creole hollandaise
|Fried Chicken Biscuit
|$14.00
jalapeño cheddar biscuit, scrambled eggs, fried chicken breast, gravy, roasted potatoes
Howell's Kitchen and Bar
1962 Howell Mill Rd, Atlanta
|Brussels Sprouts
|$9.00
crispy, lemon creme fraiche, honey, bacon
|Chicken Wings
|$14.00
buffalo sauce, celery, carrots, blue cheese -or- buttermilk ranch dressing
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$9.00
cold smoked, hand breaded, pomodoro sauce
New Realm Brewing Company
550 Somerset Terrace Northeast Unit 101, Atlanta
|Hand-Pressed Cuban
|$14.00
Pork Belly, Swiss Cheese, Mustard, House-made Sour Pickles
|Birria Pizza
|$21.00
Birria-style beef, Chihuahua Cheese, Queso Fresco, Cilantro, Onion and Esquites Crema
|Baked Maryland Crab Dip
|$15.00
Red Peppers, Cream Cheese, Sea-Salt Lavash
Tom, Dick & Hank - TDH South
3807 Main Street, College Park
|12 Wings
|$32.00
Twelve (12) Smoked or Dry Rub or wings served with two (2) sides
|Shrimp Plate
|$18.00
Grilled or golden fried shrimp served with you choice of two (2) sides
|Half Rack Ribs
|$24.00
Approximately Six (6) Sparerib bones served with two (2) sides
Hudson Grille - Downtown
120 Marietta Street, Atlanta
|10 Wings
|$12.95
choice of jumbo, boneless or cauliflower
|Maker's Mark
|$13.95
maker's mark, bourbon bbq, cheddar, crispy onions, applewood-smoked bacon
|20 Wings
|$20.95
choice of jumbo, boneless or cauliflower
Folk Art - Highland
465 N Highland Avenue, Atlanta
|FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$12.99
A Folk favorite! Fried chicken with collard green coleslaw.
|FOLK SOUTHERN FRIED
|$15.99
Fried chicken breast and house made biscuit topped with scrambled eggs and sausage gravy.
|ABLT
|$10.99
a.b.l.t
4 pc apple bacon, vine ripe tomatoes, lettuce & mustard seed mayo
Add Two Fried Egg for $1.25
Toast On Lenox
2770 Lenox Road NE, Atlanta
|Banana's Foster French Toast
|$16.00
|Salmon Croquette
|$18.00
|Chicken and Cinnabon Waffles
|$18.00
10th & Piedmont / Gilbert's
991 Piemdont Ave. Ne, Atlanta
|Jumbo Lump Crab Cake
|$19.95
w/ Spicy Remoulade
|Fried Chicken Cobb Salad
|$14.95
Fried Chicken Cobb Salad w/
Mixed Green and Romaine Lettuce, Diced Fried Chicken,
Egg, Bacon, Tomatoes, Blue Cheese, Cucumber, Avocado,
Choice of Dressing
|Salmon Alfredo
|$19.95
Salmon Alfredo w/
Blackened Atlantic Salmon, Fettucine in Creamy Alfredo
Sauce, Mushrooms, Asparagus
Tom, Dick & Hank - Downtown
191 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd SW, Atlanta
|Turkey Leg
|$23.00
Smoked Turkey leg served with two (2) sides
|Combo Plates
|$21.00
Your choice of two (2) meats served with two (2) sides
|Ribs (4 Bones)
|$18.00
Four (4) pork sparerib bones served with two (2) sides
Tavernpointe
1545 Peachtree St, Atlanta
|The Clucker
|$13.00
smoky fried chicken, gruyere, tomato, brussel slaw, sweet bbq mustard, challah bun
|Chicken Tinga
|$4.00
tomato stewed shredded chicken,
cilantro, onion, lime wedge
|Boom Boom Shrimp
|$6.00
tempura fried, sriracha aioli, kimchi, scallions, sesame seeds
