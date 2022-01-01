Atlanta American restaurants you'll love

Cypress Street Pint & Plate image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cypress Street Pint & Plate

817 West Peachtree St. E125, Atlanta

Avg 4 (1350 reviews)
Sides
Fries • Sweet Potato Fries • Porter Mac and Cheese • Chipotle Cheese Grits • Broccolini • Jalapeño Slaw • Collard Greens
Black Bean$12.00
house made black bean patty, pepper jack, pico de gallo, guacamole, fries
Buffalo Chicken$16.00
country-fried chicken breast, buffalo sauce, blue cheese, spicy mayo, brioche bun
More about Cypress Street Pint & Plate
Little Bear image

 

Little Bear

71 Georgia Avenue SE, Unit A, Atlanta

Avg 5 (428 reviews)
LB Booze Pack$45.00
Can't decide what to drink? Want to try a few different things to match your food start to finish? WE GOTCHU! LB's Booze Pack, designed for one adult, features a dealer's choice daily selection of: 1. One Cocktail 2. One glass of off menu white wine 3. One glass of off menu red wine 4. A nightcap of digestif/fortified wine/amaro/etc (must be 21+ to order or even look at this stop looking if you are not or rip your eyes out ok bye)
Winter Ti Punch$13.00
Aged agricole, white rum, georgia meyer lemon and grapefruit
Pacanquito$12.00
Pumpkin spiced brandy, creme de cacao husk, overproof rum, cream (can be made vegan/dairy free with tahini milk)
More about Little Bear
Whiskey Bird & Little Bird image

TAPAS

Whiskey Bird & Little Bird

1409 N Highland Ave NE, Atlanta

Avg 4.5 (34 reviews)
Yakitori - Choose Four$12.00
Choice of 4 yakitori skewers
Skirt Steak Bowl$16.00
Soy garlic marinated steak, broccoli, sweet tangy asian bbq sauce, wb sauce, sushi rice
LB Crispy Grouper Sandwich$15.00
saltine crusted grouper, yuzu tartare, napa slaw, side fries
More about Whiskey Bird & Little Bird
Buttermilk Kitchen Atlanta image

 

Buttermilk Kitchen Atlanta

4225 Roswell Road NE, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Chicken Biscuit$15.00
Fried chicken breast on a buttermilk biscuit with house red pepper jelly, served with house pickles and pimento cheese grits
Chicken & Waffle$17.00
Fried airline chicken breast on a buttermilk waffle, with maple syrup and powdered sugar, sub rye whiskey syrup +1
Pimento Omelet$16.50
Benton's bacon, signature pimento cheese, and house red pepper jelly served with a buttermilk biscuits and one side, sub egg whites +1.5
More about Buttermilk Kitchen Atlanta
SOHO American Bistro image

 

SOHO American Bistro

4300 Paces Ferry Road, Suite 107, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Burger$16.00
Calamari$14.00
Artisan Lettuce Salad$9.00
More about SOHO American Bistro
The Breakfast Boys image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Breakfast Boys

3387 Main St, College Park

Avg 4 (90 reviews)
French Toast$14.95
Salmon Hash$21.95
Breakfast Boys Slam$16.95
More about The Breakfast Boys
Restaurant 10 image

 

Restaurant 10

10 Northside Dr, NW Atlanta

No reviews yet
Vegetable Plate (3)$10.00
Lemon Pepper Chicken$12.95
Chicken Club$11.95
More about Restaurant 10
The Brass Tap image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

4505 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (345 reviews)
20 Chicken Wings
Celery & bleu cheese dressing, tossed in your choice of sauce or dry rub (1850 - 2750 CAL.)
House Salad (No Protein)
Lettuce mix, fire roasted red peppers, mozzarella & pesto house dressing (370 CAL.)
Single Jalapeno Cheese Burger
Jalapeño cream cheese, Swiss, Applewood bacon, fried jalapeños, Utah sauce, lettuce, tomato on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1460 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap
Cupanion's Kitchen + Coffee image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Cupanion's Kitchen + Coffee

4920 Roswell rd, Atlanta

Avg 4.6 (326 reviews)
Challah French Toast$14.00
condense milk sauce, maple syrup, berries as garnish
Chicken Biscuit$16.00
Sweet Potato Biscuit, buttermilk fried chicken, Pimento Cheese Grits
Corn On Avocado Toast$12.00
Sourdough bread, Fresh Avocado, charred corn and Cojita cheese garnish
More about Cupanion's Kitchen + Coffee
Farm Burger image

 

Farm Burger

4514 Chamblee Dunwoody Road B, Atlanta

No reviews yet
No. 6 Double Bacon Cheeseburger$10.99
Two patties of 50% beef/50% bacon grind, Tillamook yellow cheddar, pasture-raised bacon, grilled onions, house pickles,
dijon mustard.
Lil Cheeseburger Meal$5.99
100% grassfed beef burger topped with Tillamook yellow cheddar. Served with fries OR fruit & veggie cup with sunflower butter dip and a drink.
Pimento Cheese Fries$5.75
Our crispy hand-cut fries topped with melted pimento cheese and pickled jalapeños.
More about Farm Burger
The Pig & The Pearl image

 

The Pig & The Pearl

1380 Atlantic Ave NW, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Wings (8 Pieces)$11.50
8 Count Smoked Jumbo Wings
* Gluten Free
GG Banana Pudding Cheesecake$6.00
You Need This. #treatyourself
LG Mac+Chz$10.00
*Contains Dairy/Gluten
More about The Pig & The Pearl
Lazy Betty image

 

Lazy Betty

1530 Dekalb Ave NE, Atlanta

Avg 4.8 (316 reviews)
Watermelon Salad
Watermelon, Fennel, Feta, & Citrus Vinaigrette
Bo Ssam Pork$48.00
Sorghum Glazed Pork Shoulder, Lettuce Wraps, Asian Rice Pilaf, Homemade pickles
Cake Roulade$20.00
6" Cake Roulade, Vanilla Panna Cotta, Apple Buttercream
More about Lazy Betty
Lagarde image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Lagarde

5090 Peachtree Blvd, Chamblee

Avg 4.6 (207 reviews)
Tots$6.00
Served Plain or with Cajun Seasoning
Shrimp Po Boy$16.00
Fried Shrimp Po Boy on Leidenheimer French Bread, Dressed (Lettuce/Tomato/Pickles), with Remoulade Sauce
Cajun Fish Bites App$11.00
Fried Atlantic Salmon, Cajun Seasoning, Tangy Lagarde Sauce
More about Lagarde
Farm Burger image

 

Farm Burger

275 Memorial Dr., Atlanta

No reviews yet
No. 6 Double Bacon Cheeseburger$10.99
Two patties of 50% beef/50% bacon grind, Tillamook yellow cheddar, pasture-raised bacon, grilled onions, house pickles,
dijon mustard.
No. 2 - Vegan Burger$9.25
Quinoa, black eyed peas, kale, roasted mushrooms, sweet potatoes and spices patty. Topped with arugula, tomato chow chow, vegan mayo (chickpea + sunflower oil).
Basket of FB Fries$5.25
Signature hand-cut fries topped with parmesan, garlic and herbs.
More about Farm Burger
R Thomas Deluxe Grill image

 

R Thomas Deluxe Grill

1812 Peachtree St NW, Atlanta

No reviews yet
French Toast$14.99
Fish Tacos$15.99
Sloppy Joe$14.99
More about R Thomas Deluxe Grill
LadyBird image

BBQ • GRILL

LadyBird

684 John Wesley Dobbs Ave, Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (2 reviews)
BBQ FRIES$15.00
CRAB DIP$14.00
PORK SANDWICH$13.00
More about LadyBird
Farm Burger image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Farm Burger

3365 Piedmont Rd NE, Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (6021 reviews)
No. 1 - Farm Burger$9.25
100% Grassfed Beef Patty, Aged Tillamook White Cheddar, Caramelized Onions, FB sauce.
Sweet Potato Hushpuppies$3.50
Served with a side of Apple Butter.
No. 4 - The Chicken Burger$9.25
Chicken Burger, Smoked Gouda, Kale Coleslaw, Crispy Onions, Sherry-date BBQ Sauce.
More about Farm Burger
Hudson Grille - Sandy Springs image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hudson Grille - Sandy Springs

6317 Roswell Rd, Sandy Springs

Avg 4 (2194 reviews)
20 Wings$20.95
choice of jumbo, boneless or cauliflower
Maker's Mark$13.95
maker's mark, bourbon bbq, cheddar, crispy onions, applewood-smoked bacon
6 Wings$8.95
choice of jumbo, boneless or cauliflower
More about Hudson Grille - Sandy Springs
Sandy Springs Diner image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sandy Springs Diner

8612 Roswell Rd, Sandy Sprinsg

Avg 4.2 (1281 reviews)
Gyro Platter$12.95
served together with Greek Salad and French Fries
Sandy Springs Breakfast.$11.95
Includes Two Eggs, Any Style, Two Buttermilk Pancakes, Sausage, Bacon, Home Fries, Toast or Biscuit and Butter
Sandy Springs Breakfast$11.95
Includes Two Eggs, Any Style, Two Buttermilk Pancakes, Sausage, Bacon, Home Fries, Toast or Biscuit and Butter
More about Sandy Springs Diner
Skilled Cheese image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Skilled Cheese

1318 Sylvan Rd Sw, Atlanta

Avg 1 (1 review)
The Patti 3000$17.50
SWISS AND MONTEREY JACK CHEESE, SEASONED ANGUS BEEF, GRILLED ONIONS, SWEET TOMATO JAM
Skilly Cheese$18.50
SWISS AND MONTEREY JACK CHEESES, SEASONED PHILLY, GRILLED ONIONS, PEPPERS AND MUSHROOMS
The Yardie$23.50
5 CHEESE BLEND, GRILLED JERK SALMON, GRILLED PEPPERS, MANGO HABANERO JAM
More about Skilled Cheese
5Church Atlanta image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

5Church Atlanta

1197 Peachtree street NE, Atlanta

Avg 4.3 (3702 reviews)
Sushi Tots$18.00
crispy sushi rice, yellowfin tuna, sriracha mayo, eel sauce, nori, wasabi tobiko
Short Rib Hash$19.00
fingerling potatoes, peppers, poached eggs, creole hollandaise
Fried Chicken Biscuit$14.00
jalapeño cheddar biscuit, scrambled eggs, fried chicken breast, gravy, roasted potatoes
More about 5Church Atlanta
Howell's Kitchen and Bar image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Howell's Kitchen and Bar

1962 Howell Mill Rd, Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (873 reviews)
Brussels Sprouts$9.00
crispy, lemon creme fraiche, honey, bacon
Chicken Wings$14.00
buffalo sauce, celery, carrots, blue cheese -or- buttermilk ranch dressing
Mozzarella Sticks$9.00
cold smoked, hand breaded, pomodoro sauce
More about Howell's Kitchen and Bar
New Realm Brewing Company image

 

New Realm Brewing Company

550 Somerset Terrace Northeast Unit 101, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Hand-Pressed Cuban$14.00
Pork Belly, Swiss Cheese, Mustard, House-made Sour Pickles
Birria Pizza$21.00
Birria-style beef, Chihuahua Cheese, Queso Fresco, Cilantro, Onion and Esquites Crema
Baked Maryland Crab Dip$15.00
Red Peppers, Cream Cheese, Sea-Salt Lavash
More about New Realm Brewing Company
Tom, Dick & Hank - TDH South image

 

Tom, Dick & Hank - TDH South

3807 Main Street, College Park

No reviews yet
12 Wings$32.00
Twelve (12) Smoked or Dry Rub or wings served with two (2) sides
Shrimp Plate$18.00
Grilled or golden fried shrimp served with you choice of two (2) sides
Half Rack Ribs$24.00
Approximately Six (6) Sparerib bones served with two (2) sides
More about Tom, Dick & Hank - TDH South
Hudson Grille - Downtown image

 

Hudson Grille - Downtown

120 Marietta Street, Atlanta

No reviews yet
10 Wings$12.95
choice of jumbo, boneless or cauliflower
Maker's Mark$13.95
maker's mark, bourbon bbq, cheddar, crispy onions, applewood-smoked bacon
20 Wings$20.95
choice of jumbo, boneless or cauliflower
More about Hudson Grille - Downtown
Folk Art - Highland image

 

Folk Art - Highland

465 N Highland Avenue, Atlanta

No reviews yet
FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH$12.99
A Folk favorite! Fried chicken with collard green coleslaw.
FOLK SOUTHERN FRIED$15.99
Fried chicken breast and house made biscuit topped with scrambled eggs and sausage gravy.
ABLT$10.99
a.b.l.t
4 pc apple bacon, vine ripe tomatoes, lettuce & mustard seed mayo
Add Two Fried Egg for $1.25
More about Folk Art - Highland
Toast On Lenox image

 

Toast On Lenox

2770 Lenox Road NE, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Banana's Foster French Toast$16.00
Salmon Croquette$18.00
Chicken and Cinnabon Waffles$18.00
More about Toast On Lenox
10th & Piedmont / Gilbert's image

 

10th & Piedmont / Gilbert's

991 Piemdont Ave. Ne, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Jumbo Lump Crab Cake$19.95
w/ Spicy Remoulade
Fried Chicken Cobb Salad$14.95
Fried Chicken Cobb Salad w/
Mixed Green and Romaine Lettuce, Diced Fried Chicken,
Egg, Bacon, Tomatoes, Blue Cheese, Cucumber, Avocado,
Choice of Dressing
Salmon Alfredo$19.95
Salmon Alfredo w/
Blackened Atlantic Salmon, Fettucine in Creamy Alfredo
Sauce, Mushrooms, Asparagus
More about 10th & Piedmont / Gilbert's
Tom, Dick & Hank - Downtown image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL

Tom, Dick & Hank - Downtown

191 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd SW, Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (910 reviews)
Turkey Leg$23.00
Smoked Turkey leg served with two (2) sides
Combo Plates$21.00
Your choice of two (2) meats served with two (2) sides
Ribs (4 Bones)$18.00
Four (4) pork sparerib bones served with two (2) sides
More about Tom, Dick & Hank - Downtown
Tavernpointe image

 

Tavernpointe

1545 Peachtree St, Atlanta

No reviews yet
The Clucker$13.00
smoky fried chicken, gruyere, tomato, brussel slaw, sweet bbq mustard, challah bun
Chicken Tinga$4.00
tomato stewed shredded chicken,
cilantro, onion, lime wedge
Boom Boom Shrimp$6.00
tempura fried, sriracha aioli, kimchi, scallions, sesame seeds
More about Tavernpointe

