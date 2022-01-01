Atlanta Asian fusion restaurants you'll love

Must-try Asian fusion restaurants in Atlanta

Whiskey Bird & Little Bird image

TAPAS

Whiskey Bird & Little Bird

1409 N Highland Ave NE, Atlanta

Avg 4.5 (34 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Yakitori - Choose Four$12.00
Choice of 4 yakitori skewers
Skirt Steak Bowl$16.00
Soy garlic marinated steak, broccoli, sweet tangy asian bbq sauce, wb sauce, sushi rice
LB Crispy Grouper Sandwich$15.00
saltine crusted grouper, yuzu tartare, napa slaw, side fries
More about Whiskey Bird & Little Bird
Urban Wok image

 

Urban Wok

705 Town Blvd NE, Brookhaven

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Whole Wheat Yakisoba Noodles
Yakisoba is a thin wheat flour noodle.
Udon Noodles
Udon is a thick wheat flour noodle
6 Vegetable Spring Rolls$6.00
Six of our delicious organic Vegetable Spring Rolls served w/ your choice of our tasty signature sauces.
More about Urban Wok
Ruby Chow's image

FRENCH FRIES

Ruby Chow's

620 Glen Iris Drive NE, Suite C-1, Atlanta

Avg 4.6 (331 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Curry$13.00
-Side Steamed Rice
-Madras hot curry, carrots, potato, curry leaf
Walnut Shrimp$15.00
-Side Steamed Rice
-Crispy Battered Shrimp, spicy cream sauce, candied walnuts
General Tso's Vegetarian$13.00
-Side Steamed Rice
-Plant based "Chicken", Sweet Spicy Soy
More about Ruby Chow's
26 Thai Kitchen image

 

26 Thai Kitchen

925 Battery Ave SE Suite 1100, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Panang Curry (GF)$14.00
Thai red curry, coconut milk, basil, bell pepper
Coconut Soup (GF)$5.00
Coconut milk, galangal, lemongrass, shitake mushroom
Pad Thai (GF)$14.00
Rice noodle, tamarind sauce, egg, scallion, crushed peanut, bean sprout
More about 26 Thai Kitchen
Osha Farm Grill image

 

Osha Farm Grill

the chattahoochee works 1295 chattahoochee ave NW, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Shrimp&Chicken$15.95
Loaded tots$10.95
Chicken$14.95
More about Osha Farm Grill
Takorea image

FRENCH FRIES

Takorea

4474 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd, Dunwoody

Avg 4.5 (1453 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mahi Mahi Tako$4.25
Panko crusted Mahi Mahi, topped with our hoisin tartar sauce, gochujang sauce and tako salad
Bowl Meal$12.00
A Burrito in a bowl, choose your base of rice or salad, add your favorite protein, choice of a side of fries, chips&queso, rice, beans or 50/50 rice and beans
Bibim Bop$12.00
Traditional Korean Meal. Choice of rice or salad, topped with chilled seasoned veggies (spinach, mung beans, mushrooms, zucchini), your choice of protein and a fried egg.
More about Takorea
Sweet Auburn BBQ image

BBQ • SANDWICHES

Sweet Auburn BBQ

656 North Highland Avenue NE, Atlanta

Avg 4.7 (767 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Bucket of Cornbread$9.00
4 Halved Muffins Toasted and Served with Sorghum Butter.
Smoked Brisket Egg Rolls$7.00
2 Egg Rolls with Sweet Thai Chilli Sauce
BBQ Combo Plate$20.00
Please indicate 2 meat options and 2 side options. Comes with BBQ Sauce, Toast, and Pickles.
More about Sweet Auburn BBQ
Poke Burri image

SUSHI • POKE • FRENCH FRIES

Poke Burri

925 battery ave SE, Atlanta

Avg 4.7 (336 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fresh Tuna Bowl$14.00
More about Poke Burri
Restaurant banner

 

Yumbii - Toco Hills

2907 North Druid Hills Road Atlanta, GA, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Yumbii - Toco Hills

