Atlanta Asian fusion restaurants you'll love

Must-try Asian fusion restaurants in Atlanta
Whiskey Bird & Little Bird
1409 N Highland Ave NE, Atlanta
|Yakitori - Choose Four
|$12.00
Choice of 4 yakitori skewers
|Skirt Steak Bowl
|$16.00
Soy garlic marinated steak, broccoli, sweet tangy asian bbq sauce, wb sauce, sushi rice
|LB Crispy Grouper Sandwich
|$15.00
saltine crusted grouper, yuzu tartare, napa slaw, side fries
Urban Wok
705 Town Blvd NE, Brookhaven
|Whole Wheat Yakisoba Noodles
Yakisoba is a thin wheat flour noodle.
|Udon Noodles
Udon is a thick wheat flour noodle
|6 Vegetable Spring Rolls
|$6.00
Six of our delicious organic Vegetable Spring Rolls served w/ your choice of our tasty signature sauces.
Ruby Chow's
620 Glen Iris Drive NE, Suite C-1, Atlanta
|Chicken Curry
|$13.00
-Side Steamed Rice
-Madras hot curry, carrots, potato, curry leaf
|Walnut Shrimp
|$15.00
-Side Steamed Rice
-Crispy Battered Shrimp, spicy cream sauce, candied walnuts
|General Tso's Vegetarian
|$13.00
-Side Steamed Rice
-Plant based "Chicken", Sweet Spicy Soy
26 Thai Kitchen
925 Battery Ave SE Suite 1100, Atlanta
|Panang Curry (GF)
|$14.00
Thai red curry, coconut milk, basil, bell pepper
|Coconut Soup (GF)
|$5.00
Coconut milk, galangal, lemongrass, shitake mushroom
|Pad Thai (GF)
|$14.00
Rice noodle, tamarind sauce, egg, scallion, crushed peanut, bean sprout
Osha Farm Grill
the chattahoochee works 1295 chattahoochee ave NW, Atlanta
|Shrimp&Chicken
|$15.95
|Loaded tots
|$10.95
|Chicken
|$14.95
Takorea
4474 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd, Dunwoody
|Mahi Mahi Tako
|$4.25
Panko crusted Mahi Mahi, topped with our hoisin tartar sauce, gochujang sauce and tako salad
|Bowl Meal
|$12.00
A Burrito in a bowl, choose your base of rice or salad, add your favorite protein, choice of a side of fries, chips&queso, rice, beans or 50/50 rice and beans
|Bibim Bop
|$12.00
Traditional Korean Meal. Choice of rice or salad, topped with chilled seasoned veggies (spinach, mung beans, mushrooms, zucchini), your choice of protein and a fried egg.
Sweet Auburn BBQ
656 North Highland Avenue NE, Atlanta
|Bucket of Cornbread
|$9.00
4 Halved Muffins Toasted and Served with Sorghum Butter.
|Smoked Brisket Egg Rolls
|$7.00
2 Egg Rolls with Sweet Thai Chilli Sauce
|BBQ Combo Plate
|$20.00
Please indicate 2 meat options and 2 side options. Comes with BBQ Sauce, Toast, and Pickles.
Poke Burri
925 battery ave SE, Atlanta
|Fresh Tuna Bowl
|$14.00